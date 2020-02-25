I don't know about you, but my personal favorite moment from The Bachelor's Fantasy Suites episode was when Peter Weber announced that he did not, in fact, think about other women when on a date with Hannah Ann Sluss (the gentleman we all dream of!). Shortly followed by when he said that everything was perfect with Victoria Fuller apart from "the communication." Other highlights included: a moody and slightly mumbling date with Fuller that Weber described as a wonderful moment of bonding; and Madison Prewett telling an uncomfortable-looking Sluss that she didn't want Weber to sleep with another woman...just after Sluss' Fantasy Suite date.

The Fantasy Suite episode of The Bachelor is always one of my favorites; it marries the concept of pristine, God-given love so prized by this show and two people who have spent months considering what it would be like to rip each other's clothes off finally getting the chance to do so. This one did not disappoint, particularly since we know that this season ends in an atypical way, and every new episode gets us a little further to figuring out exactly how this all goes down.

Twitter found this episode as equal parts baffling and entertaining as I, I'm happy to say.

There Were Mixed Feelings About Madison's Ultimatum

I don't see how Madison is giving Peter an ultimatum. I see it has her telling Peter how she feels. #TheBachelor — Somethinginthewater (@HannahKCarson24) February 25, 2020

Madi: it would be hard for me if you moved forward intimately with the other women

Peter: but... but...#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/wrtGpbP2Xh — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 25, 2020

There’s nothing wrong with Madi wanting to leave if he sleeps with someone else BUT there’s also NOTHING wrong with Peter choosing to sleep with them! #TheBachelor — Anna McCrarey (@annammc) February 25, 2020

Also, Why Are They Living Together Now?

Before you ask, no, it’s never happened before either on the “Bachelor” or “Bachelorette” where the final 3 lived together on the week of the overnight dates. We clearly know why it was done this season. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) February 25, 2020

The devil works hard but #TheBachelor producers looking to save on their budget and put all the women in the same fantasy suite work harder — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 25, 2020

Yes, This Was Very Titanic

Ok #TheBachelor producers I see you with this Titanic aesthetic pic.twitter.com/7iTrBjyOEW — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 25, 2020

Everyone knows some Titanic hand means it’s on #TheBachelor — Kristin Magaldi (@KristinMagaldi) February 25, 2020

People Really Went In on Victoria

Victoria has no right to say anything about what’s right especially after manipulating peter every episode #TheBachelor — Brooke🐞 (@brooke_ring97) February 25, 2020

Peter: this conversation with Victoria has been SUCH a big turning point for us

Me:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/avgKppW3It — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) February 25, 2020

when Victoria F. actually has a point #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/nYTtX9N9mK — FanSided Entertainment (@FanSided_ENT) February 25, 2020

This Is An Important Point

It is incredibly unfair how Madison’s low pony always looks hot and never looks like a colonial man #TheBachelor — Maggie Farrell (@maggiefarrelll) February 25, 2020

Seriously, though.

