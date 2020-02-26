image
Ashley Graham's First Time Breast Pumping in an Uber Was "Ever So Slightly Awkward"

image
By Emily Dixon
CFDA / Vogue Fashion Fund 2019 Awards
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images
  • Ashley Graham and husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child, Isaac, in January.
  • Graham's been candid about her parenting journey, talking about her postpartum body and sharing photos of herself breastfeeding.
  • On Tuesday, she posted a clip of herself breast pumping in an Uber on her Instagram story.

    Ashley Graham is a supermodel, a businesswoman, and a new mom, so it's little surprise she's pretty skilled at multitasking. On Tuesday, she shared a clip of herself pumping breast milk in the back of an Uber, adding the caption, "First pump in an Uber. Ever so slightly awkward."

    Graham's made it her mission lately to share her breastfeeding experience—and by doing so, she's dispelling the stigma and discomfort that continues to impact new parents just trying to feed their damn babies! Earlier this month, she posted a photo of herself feeding new baby Isaac while drinking a cup of coffee, while over the weekend, she shared a snap of herself breastfeeding in bed while working on her phone.

    View this post on Instagram

    multitasking sunday

    A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

    Graham's also shared photos of her post-baby stretchmarks, captioning a gorgeous photo, "same me. few new stories." And she's opened up about the sometimes messy reality of healing after childbirth, writing, "Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too. After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are!"

    "No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies!" Graham wrote. You're doing extremely important work, Ashley!

