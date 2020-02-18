image
Today's Top Stories
1
And the Bride Wore...Whatever She Wanted
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
2
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
3
Candice Marie Woods on Playing Diana Ross
ABC's Coverage Of The 89th Annual Academy Awards
4
Justin & Jessica Prove Their Relationship Is Solid
image
5
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action

Ashley Graham's Stretch Mark and Breastfeeding Photos Are Important

The model gave birth to her son last month.

image
By Rachel Epstein
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images

Ashley Graham is one of the few celebrities who authentically celebrate their bodies—and not just in a single Instagram post. Graham gave birth to her first child with her husband, Justin Ervin, in January. Ever since, she's been posting photos of her postpartum body while also getting candid about motherhood.

One of Graham's first post-baby Instagram posts talked about what typically remains undiscussed with new mothers: wearing diapers. "Raise your hand if you didn’t know you’d be changing your own diapers too🙋🏻‍♀️ After all these years in fashion I never could’ve guessed that disposable underwear would be my favorite piece of clothing but here we are," she captioned her post. "No one talks about the recovery and healing (yes even the messy parts) new moms go through. I wanted to show you guys that it’s not all rainbows and butterflies."

In another post after giving birth to her son, Isaac Menelik Giovanni Ervin, the model posted a photo of herself breastfeeding while drinking a cup of coffee in a restaurant. (She had posted another breastfeeding pic a couple weeks before.) I mean...a superwoman!

View this post on Instagram

☕️&🥛

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Most recently, Graham posted a pic of the stretch marks on her stomach, showing the world that her body will continue to change after giving birth and that's okay. She simply captioned the photo, "same me. few new stories."

View this post on Instagram

same me. few new stories.

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@ashleygraham) on

Graham doesn't have to post any of these photos, but by doing so she's giving women a glimpse into real life as a new mom, which can be scary and complicated and confusing. We appreciate you, Ashley!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
image
Ashley Graham Shares a Candid Breastfeeding Photo
image
Ashley Graham Shared a Pic of Her Postpartum Body
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
ABC's "The Bachelor" - Season 24 'Bachelor' Victoria F. & Peter's Ex Had a Fight
American Ballet Theatre 2013 Opening Night Fall Gala Watch Meghan Attend the Ballet with a Puppet
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
POPSUGAR Play/Ground 2019 ‚Äì Day 2 Luna Holds Petey the Puppy in the Cutest Video
Paris Hilton Visits Royal North Shore Childrens Hospital in Sydney - December 30,2006 Kim K and Paris Hilton's '00s Throwback Photos
image Irina Walked for Burberry in Your Dream Coat
image Reese and Ava Have Never Looked More Alike
The Annual Diplomatic Corps Reception At Buckingham Palace Royals Share Rare Look Into Palace Refurbishment
Katie Holmes And Suri Cruise Sighting On South Beach Katie Holmes Casually Does Handstands in a Bikini
image Gabrielle Union Made Cardigans Sexy
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 7 Margot Robbie Invites Meghan & Harry to Dinner