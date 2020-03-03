ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Today's Top Stories
1
Why Is 'Bachelor' Still Shaming People Over Sex?
image
2
It’s Almost Super Tuesday. Here’s How to Prepare
image
3
Blue Jean Baby: High-End Denim Worth the Hype
image
4
If You're Into Cyber Dystopia, Read 'Followers'
image
5
Is 2020 the Year of the Man Pearls?

Princess Beatrice Will Get a New Title After Her Royal Wedding

image
By Emily Dixon
image
David M. BenettGetty Images
  • Princess Beatrice's royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on May 29 this year.
  • Mapelli Mozzi is an Italian aristocrat and a count, so Beatrice will receive the title of "Contessa."
  • Mapelli Mozzi is also set to inherit Villa Mapelli Mozzi, the family's ancestral palace which was built in the 18th century.
  • Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's sister, didn't receive a new title after her October 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

    Another royal wedding's on the horizon, as Princess Beatrice prepares to marry Italian aristocrat and financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. And for Beatrice, a new title's on the horizon too, as People reports. But it won't come courtesy of the British royal family—because Mapelli Mozzi, son of Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, shares his father's Italian title, Beatrice will become a "Contessa" after she ties the knot. What's more, she's likely to have her very own palace: Edoardo is Alessandro's oldest son, and will therefore inherit Villa Mapelli Mozzi, built in Bergamo, northern Italy, in the 18th century. (According to Google Images, it is very large and very pretty.)

    Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's younger sister, didn't receive any new titles when she married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank back in 2018. But again, that wasn't a decision of the British royals—Eugenie didn't get a new title because Brooksbank isn't titled. According to People, she now goes by, "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank."

    In February, the royal family revealed on Instagram that Beatrice and Edoardo will marry in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace, while the Queen herself (Beatrice's grandmother) will host the reception in the Buckingham Palace gardens. Which sounds about as extremely fancy as you'd expect!

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Princess Beatrice Canceled Her Engagement Party
    image
    Ellie Goulding Pranked Princess Beatrice on TV
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    2018 Samsung Charity Gala Ryan Seacrest's GF of Seven Years Is a Chef
    The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day One Kate Middleton Is Chic In a Green Dress and Clutch
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Inside the Queen and Prince Harry's Meeting
    image Gabrielle Union Banishes Pimples With a $27 Mask
    image Kylie's Vintage Velour Chanel Dress is So '90s
    The BRIT Awards 2020 - Red Carpet Arrivals Harry Styles on Taylor Swift's Songs About Him
    American Express x Justin Timberlake "Man Of The Woods" Listening Session at Clarkson Square Uh Oh: Jessica Was Seen Without Her Wedding Ring
    image North West Performs at Yeezy Show
    image
    Celebrities and Their Old Hollywood Doppelgängers
    image Priyanka and Nick Went Horseback Riding