Princess Beatrice Will Get a New Title After Her Royal Wedding

Princess Beatrice's royal wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi will take place on May 29 this year.

Mapelli Mozzi is an Italian aristocrat and a count, so Beatrice will receive the title of "Contessa."

Mapelli Mozzi is also set to inherit Villa Mapelli Mozzi, the family's ancestral palace which was built in the 18th century.

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's sister, didn't receive a new title after her October 2018 wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Another royal wedding's on the horizon, as Princess Beatrice prepares to marry Italian aristocrat and financier Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in May. And for Beatrice, a new title's on the horizon too, as People reports. But it won't come courtesy of the British royal family—because Mapelli Mozzi, son of Count Alessandro Mapelli Mozzi, shares his father's Italian title, Beatrice will become a "Contessa" after she ties the knot. What's more, she's likely to have her very own palace: Edoardo is Alessandro's oldest son, and will therefore inherit Villa Mapelli Mozzi, built in Bergamo, northern Italy, in the 18th century. (According to Google Images, it is very large and very pretty.)

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice's younger sister, didn't receive any new titles when she married wine merchant Jack Brooksbank back in 2018. But again, that wasn't a decision of the British royals—Eugenie didn't get a new title because Brooksbank isn't titled. According to People, she now goes by, "Princess Eugenie, Mrs. Jack Brooksbank."

In February, the royal family revealed on Instagram that Beatrice and Edoardo will marry in the Chapel Royal at St. James's Palace, while the Queen herself (Beatrice's grandmother) will host the reception in the Buckingham Palace gardens. Which sounds about as extremely fancy as you'd expect!

