A few days after she celebrated Christmas with the rest of the royal family at the Queen's Sandringham estate, Princess Beatrice, 30, flew to an island off Kenya where she was photographed with her new boyfriend, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (also known as Edo), for the first time. The couple have reportedly been dating since September, but kept their relationship extremely low-key.

Beatrice reportedly hasn't been in a serious relationship since she broke up with her boyfriend of 10 years, Dave Clark, in 2016, so this is pretty major. Here, everything you need to know about Mozzi and his relationship with the royal.

Beatrice and Edo made their first public debut in New York.

Though they weren't photographed together, the couple attended the third annual Berggruen Prize Gala at the New York Public Library in December 2018. Beatrice's BFF Karlie Kloss was also in attendance. As far as we know, Edo, 34, was not at Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie's wedding in October.

He's connected to former U.K. Prime Minister David Cameron.

Mozzi is the stepson of former PM David Cameron’s late friend, Christopher Shale. Beatrice and Edo's families have apparently known each other for years since Bea's parents are close friends with Cameron. They all attended Shale's funeral in 2011 after he tragically died at the Glastonbury festival.

He has an Instagram—and he's very into art and architecture.

Makes sense, considering he's a millionaire property developer. He founded Banda Property in 2007. Look, he believes in us.

He's reportedly met Beatrice's parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, Duchess of York.

According to a source from The Sun (make of it what you will), “Beatrice and Edo have the same circle of friends and were introduced through a mutual chum. They hit it off instantly and have a real laugh together. They’ve been on holiday together and Beatrice introduced him to Fergie and her dad. Things are moving very quickly and it wouldn’t surprise anyone if they got engaged within a short period of time."

Sarah also follows him on Twitter!

He's a father.

He has a two-year-old son named Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, with ex Dara Huang. (They were engaged, but recently ended it.)

Bea and Edoardo spent New Year's in Lamu, where Edo's family owns a home.

There was a lot of relaxing on the beach and hanging out with friends and family on the island, part of the Lamu Archipelago of Kenya.

Here's hoping the pair will make their relationship more public when they're back in London.

For more celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE