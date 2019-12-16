image
Today's Top Stories
1
Behind the Powerful Images in Queen & Slim
image
2
Gifts That Will Arrive On Time
image
3
Door Knocking With Field Organizers in Iowa
image
4
15 Party-Worthy New Year's Eve Dresses
image
5
The Female Founders in Meghan Markle's Closet

Princess Beatrice Wrote a Poem All About Her "Dearest Friend" Ellie Goulding

"I adore this girl so clearly," Beatrice wrote.

image
By Emily Dixon
The Wedding of Ellie Goulding & Caspar Jopling - Celebrity Sightings
John RainfordGetty Images

I'll be honest, I assumed all friends and associates of the royal family were compelled to sign extensive NDAs and whatnot to prevent any incidents like the one I'm about to describe. But it would appear not! You're probably aware that Princess Beatrice and Ellie Goulding are good friends, with Beatrice attending Goulding's wedding earlier this year. Well, Goulding's appearance on a British comedy show Saturday evening might have embarrassed the royal just a little, as a poem she wrote about their friendship was broadcast on national television. Ellie! You better hope Beatrice doesn't change her number after this.

Allow me to explain: Goulding featured on Michael McIntyre's Big Show Saturday evening, in a segment called "Text To All," as People reports. The segment sees comedian McIntyre take a celebrity's phone, send a text to all their contacts (who have no idea it's McIntyre texting them), and wait for the unwitting replies to roll in. You could not pay me to participate in this bit! Do not send embarrassing messages to "Nick From Bumble," Michael!

McIntyre's text from Goulding's phone? "This might sound a bit weird but I’m writing a song all about you. I’d love some help with the lyrics. What do you remember about that unforgettable moment? And if you can make it rhyme even better. Hurry! I’m in the studio right now and my creative juices are flowing lol x."

Princess Beatrice, a poet at heart, embraced the challenge with gusto. She wrote Goulding a full verse about their friendship, texting, "My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly. From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling. There truly isn’t a time that our friendship could equal a rhyme."

View this post on Instagram

Which one are you today? I’m 11 🥴

A post shared by elliegoulding (@elliegoulding) on

Goulding, probably fearing a royal decree of condemnation from the Queen herself, seemed absolutely mortified by the whole affair. No official word from Beatrice yet, but hey: At least we all know the Princess can rhyme.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
Royal Ascot 2019 - Day One
Everyone Is Worried About Princess Beatrice
Ellie Goulding wedding
See the Celebs at Ellie Goulding's Wedding
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Celebrity
image Beyoncé Is a Vision in Snowflake-Inspired Couture
image Khloé Kardashian Transformed Into Kris Jenner
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Teigen-Legends Danced With Misty Copeland
Sean Combs 50th Birthday Bash Presented By Ciroc Vodka Khloé Kardashian Went Braless in a Gold Blazer
Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Philip, Duke Of Edinburgh And Catherine, Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Leicester Why Kate's Bond with the Queen Is Better Than Ever
BuzzFoto Celebrity Sightings In New York - May 05, 2018 Kylie Wore a Very 'Hunger Games'-esque Body Suit
Trooping The Colour 2019 Kate Middleton Revealed Prince Louis' First Words
iHeartRadio's Z100 Jingle Ball 2019 Presented By Capital One - Show Taylor Swift Threw an Epic 30th Birthday Party
image Courteney Cox on Being Mistaken for Caitlyn Jenner
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 16, 2017 What Blake Wore to Taylor Swift's Birthday Party