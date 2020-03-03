ABC's "The Bachelorette" - Season 15
Kylie Jenner Blended '90s and '00s Style in a Vintage Velour Chanel Dress

image
By Emily Dixon
2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Frazer HarrisonGetty Images
  • In a new photo posted on Instagram, Kylie Jenner wears a pink velour Chanel dress from the designer's spring 1996 collection.
  • She paired it with the iconic Lait de Coco milk carton bag from the fall 2014 show, plus some super '00s rimless, tinted sunglasses.
  • Late '90s meets early '00s meets '10s!

    According to the extended Kardashian-Jenner social circle—Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber—the '00s are very much in fashion again, no matter how firmly you thought you bid farewell to your low-rise, crystal-encrusted jeans. And Kylie's latest outfit, posted on Instagram, couldn't look more '00s: It's pink! It's velour! The Chanel logos all over the damn thing!

    But wait—you've been foxed! It turns out Karl Lagerfeld very much foreshadowed Juicy Couture's '00s dominance, sending a whole host of velour items down the runway for Chanel's spring 1996 show, as Vogue reports. Kylie's dress comes from that collection; as, too, does a full length velour nightgown worn by Linda Evangelista, which is a sentence I did not expect to type today.

    View this post on Instagram

    CC ME 💚💖

    A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on

    Kylie paired the dress with some extremely early '00s tinted sunglasses (rimless and studded with crystals, naturally), adding a little 2010s influence with a pretty iconic bag: a green, python print take on the Lait de Coco Minaudiere from Chanel's fall 2014 supermarket-themed show, which saw models like Cara Delevingne shop at a custom Chanel grocery store. Trust the youngest Jenner to blend the '90s, the '00s, and the '10s, and come out with an outfit that couldn't look more current.

