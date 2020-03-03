LIVE With Kelly and Ryan and American Idol hostRyan Seacrest has traditionally stayed tight-lipped about his relationship status, but in recent years, he's begun gushing about his long-term girlfriend: Shayna Taylor, the chef and entrepreneur with whom he shares a seven-year dating history. Seacrest as been known to reference Taylor on his shows, and she's shown up on Kelly and Ryan to talk about the work she does. Following a 2019 breakup, the two rekindled their relationship, and now seem happier than ever.

What does Taylor do?

Taylor has her own food and wellness brand, Shayna's Kitchen (she also apparently used to work as a model but says she doesn't define herself by that title). She went to culinary school and is certified in holistic nutrition. For a while, she worked as a private chef, and started doing recipe development when she moved to New York. According to her bio, she's also spearheaded Bottle & Stone, "a collection of premium handcrafted CBD-based remedies and skincare products."

She's also a proud dog mama (look at that face!).

Taylor even showed up on Ryan and Kelly to talk all things banana bread in 2017, calling Seacrest "babe" casually and referencing how he clearly doesn't cook at home:

And she showed up again in 2019 to talk about juicing (there's a recipe for green juice in there!).

How long have Taylor and Seacrest been together?

In an interview with Good Housekeeping, Taylor shared how the two met (at an L.A. restaurant). "I guess he really wanted to talk to me and one of his friends he was sitting with happened to know someone in my group so they were texting to see if I came with anyone in the group, because he was trying to figure out if I was with a guy," she explained. She was clueless, until her friend texted her: "Ryan likes you."

"His friends come over and basically sit me in an interview chair and start asking me all these questions to be funny and he came over and took my hairband off my wrist as an intro point, like eighth grade," she added. Taylor was 21 and Seacrest was 39 at the time.

"Ryan obviously is a huge celebrity but he's not like...an artist where everyone is like 'ooh, ahh, like so excited,' you know what I mean? For me, I was just like 'Oh cool, Ryan Seacrest,'" she added (lol, love that).

The two split "amicably" in February 2019 because apparently they "weren't on the same timeline," but got back together in October, according to People.

What have they said about their relationship?

Seacrest talks about his girlfriend pretty regularly on Kelly and Ryan. Taylo occasionally posts about their relationship, although she's recently been more revealing. She wished Seacrest a Happy Valentine's Day on Instagram in 2019 (before their breakup), saying, "Thank you for growing with me on this crazy journey of life. To many more years of happiness, travel, food and all our favorite things."

She also recently referenced their "7 years" of dating history together:

And TBH, it looks like the two are stronger than ever. I kind of love it?

