It was the emotional monologue heard 'round the world (well, if "world" is a euphemism for "every Bachelor preview ever"). Barbara Weber, Peter's mom, finally broke down and sobbed the now-famous line: "Bring her home to us!"—again, "famous" is a euphemism here—while begging her son to pick one of the contestants. We all thought it was Madison—but no! It's actually Hannah Ann Sluss, who Barbara unexpectedly loved and wanted to be her daughter-in-law! (Oh, God, I wouldn't want to be Madison watching this right now.)

And Peter's response? Honestly, considering all the build-up to that moment—it was the Jumping the Fence of this season!—it's hilarious. I quote: "You gotta stop doing this." Which, um, yes. Barb, I love you, but everybody knows you can't take sides on a romantic partner unless you're very sure that it won't blow up in your face. Let alone if your son still has two girlfriends!

Anyway, here's the moment:

Wow there it is! The fence jump of this season! “Don’t let her go. Bring her home to us”- Peter’s mom talking about HANNAH ANN! #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/djh7lCv2kr — Ria (@BarstoolRia) March 10, 2020

And, yeah, people had thoughts.

There Were a Lot of "Bud"s?

My intuition says: If you are a grown ass woman, be very cautious about falling in love with a grown ass man who is still referred to as “bud” by his mom and dad. #TheBachelor — Anna J. (@annapolitx) March 10, 2020

Alright we have now jumped far beyond the appropriate amount of “buds” #TheBachelor — Francesca (@BarstoolFran) March 10, 2020

That’s an unnecessary amount of times to call your son “bud” in one conversation. #TheBachelorFinale — Kevin Hubbard (@King_Hubbard) March 10, 2020

Peter's Mom Is Kind of Invested In His Sex Life

I mean, good on her for promoting sex positivity in her son, I guess?

no one defends peters right to bang more than barb & peter sr. at first I thought it was cute but now I’m concerned #TheBachelor — Glanny Lozano (@glanny_lozano) March 10, 2020

say what you want about peter’s family but have you ever seen a better set of wingmen?



truly all they want is to see pete party and get laid #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/FOhLDglisI — The Bitchelorette (@Bitchelorette_) March 10, 2020

Peter’s mom during his teen years, heck maybe even now #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/sYmnt65Mll — Jenna Lynn (@jennaaaxoxo) March 10, 2020

I am loving Peter’s family’s commitment to Peter’s continued sex life. They’re definitely not the kind of parents who make you sleep in different rooms from your partner until you’re married 😉. #TheBachelor — 👩🏽‍⚖️ (@LimoanEsq) March 10, 2020

Some People Agreed With Her

Peter's mom is speaking the truth though...the past Bachelor(ette) have regretted their final decisions. #TheBachelor — Lindsey Christine (@PinzLindz) March 10, 2020

Barb delivers an oscar worthy speech and Peter is like “Knock it off mom” #TheBachelorFinale #TheBachelor — Emma Doucette (@Its_EmmaD) March 10, 2020

But He Really Fought Back

Peter standing up to his mom is the first thing he’s done right all season #TheBachelor — Chelsea May McDonald (@chelseamcd12) March 10, 2020

Peter calling out his mom’s theatrics is a mood. #TheBachelor — Christine Estima (@christineestima) March 10, 2020

Me? #TeamBarb all the way.

