Spoilers for The Bachelor, and potential spoilers for The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. Well, well, well. Nice to see you again. After last season's magical dumpster fire that was Bachelor in Paradise 2019 (fun fact: only two of the couples are still together, and the alums who got married on the show, Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone, broke up eight months later), we're back for the craziest show on television. If Peter Weber's Bachelor season has been any indication, lots of the women would be an absolute lock for this crazy show. Obviously, we're a bit of a ways away from the announcement, but that doesn't mean we can't start thinking ahead now! Here's what we know so far, and we'll keep things updated as we go.

A lot hinges on The Bachelorette.

If Bachelor show spoilers are to be believed and Weber is with someone at the end of the season, it's either Hannah Ann Sluss or Madison Prewett. Since Prewett was just spotted filming with Bachelor producers, she's the odds-on favorite in people's minds. The loser is sometimes picked for The Bachelorette, although frankly there are a lot of unlikeable contestants this season and I'm not sure I'd want to see any of them in the role. Kelsey Weier (#4 on Weber's season) got some buzz recently for potentially taking her heartbreak straight to the coveted lead role, but that hasn't seemed to take off.

My full Bachelorette analysis is here, but the gist is that the producers tend to go for a fan favorite for their selection, and I don't see many contestants from this season that fans have fallen in love with. Thus, we might see a Bachelorette from a previous year, including none other than Hannah Brown herself:

So at least we know that Brown and Prewett are very likely not going to show up in Paradise. I similarly can't see Kelley Flanagan, the no-nonsense lawyer who accepted none of Weber's BS this season, as someone selected on a show that flourishes with drama. Natasha Parker seems too fabulous for Paradise, but I said that about Mike Johnson last year and he definitely showed up, so who knows. We can also look to The Bachelorette for future Paradise contestants, so TBD.

Here are some potential Paradise candidates.

If Victoria Fuller's pre-show behavior isn't enough to prevent her from showing up on our TV screens ever again, she'd be a lock for Paradise. Sluss and Weier, if they don't end up as Bachelorette, had enough drama to make them good candidates for the show. A number (read: most) of Weber's women were dramatic, but particularly Mykenna Dorn (she of the crazy facial expressions), Sydney Hightower, Alayah Benavidez, Victoria Paul, and Sarah Coffin (fans loved her even though she got zero screen time) could be good selections. And then we have the many, many show alums they could draw from—so watch this space, because there'll be a lot of developments to come.

