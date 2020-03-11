Alex Rodriguez appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, where he played a game of "Q&A-Rod."

Fallon asked Rodriguez about reports that he and Jennifer Lopez had a double dinner date with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry last month.

A-Rod also talked his upcoming wedding to J.Lo.

Last month, as you may recall, reports began to circulate that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry sat down for a double dinner date with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, a power foursome if ever I saw one. The group reportedly dined at Habitat in Miami—and got on famously, according to Page Six.

"Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner," an unnamed source told the site. "J.Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids."

None of the involved parties ever addressed the rumors—until A-Rod appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday night. There, Fallon put it to him directly: "Did you and Jennifer Lopez recently go on a double date with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle?"



Alas, Rodriguez didn't share any details, responding, "I signed an NDA." When Fallon pressed, "So that means you did?" A-Rod held firm, saying, "Nondisclosure." Like Fallon, I'm choosing to take that as confirmation the dinner did indeed take place, and perhaps unlike Fallon, I've already constructed a rich fantasy life in which the Sussexes, A-Rod and J.Lo are close personal friends and take yearly beach vacations and attend wine tastings together.

