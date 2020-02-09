This week, during their trip to Miami, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly enjoyed a dinner date with Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Both power couples were in Miami for the JP Morgan-sponsored Alternative Investment Summit, at which Harry delivered a touching speech about his experiences seeking therapy to cope with the loss of his mother.

Sources who witnessed the dinner said the couples got along well and discussed possibly hanging out again in the future, next time with their kids.

According to Page Six, the Sussexes schmoozed with none other than Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez at JPMorgan’s Miami billionaire’s summit in Miami this week.

The power couples connected for a double date over dinner on Thursday night at Habitat, a restaurant at the 1Hotel South Beach.

If the unnamed witnesses on the scene are reporting correctly (and we really, really hope they are), it sounds like there may be more bonding time in the foursome's future—and like the couples' future hangouts might even include their kids.

"Harry and Meghan got on really well with Jennifer and Alex, and spent some time chatting with them over dinner," a source told Page Six. "J.Lo was overheard inviting the couple and their baby Archie to her and Alex’s house in Miami to spend time with them and their kids."

According to the Page Six report, Harry and Meghan stayed with her longtime friend, tennis legend Serena Williams, during their Miami trip, so J.Lo and A-Rod's offer just marks yet another place the Sussex family can crash in the city in the future.

Harry delivered a speech at the summit, and the speaking event is thought to be the royal's first paid engagement since his and Meghan's decision to step down as working royals and achieve financial independence. Estimates about how much Harry earned for the gig vary wildly, with some sources reporting a pay day of around $500,000 and others estimating he could have earned as much as $1 million for the speech, in which he discussed his time in therapy working to cope with his mother's death, among other things.

