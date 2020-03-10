Monday marked one year since Alex Rodriguez proposed to Jennifer Lopez!

A-Rod celebrated the occasion with a romantic Instagram tribute to his fiancée, featuring clips and photos of their life together.

"You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all," Rodriguez wrote.

Instagram, you're no doubt aware, can be a dangerous place if you're feeling a little emotionally delicate. And nobody triggers an unexpected Tuesday morning cry quite like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez, whose love is so sweet and so delightful and so frequently demonstrated in moving video montages that make you sob into your morning caffeine. Case in point: A-Rod's emotional tribute to his fiancée on the first anniversary of his proposal.

"One year ago on a beach in the Bahamas…. I was a nervous wreck, more nervous than my entire playing career, I got down on one knee and asked you a question… you said yes," Rodriguez captioned the video. "Jennifer, every moment with you is a blessing. You are my best friend, my inspiration, an amazing mother, and a role model to all. Macha, I am so lucky to be with you. Thank you for making my life better. I can’t wait to make more memories with you." Just admit it: You're crying, and you haven't even watched the video yet.

If you're feeling especially masochistic this morning (or need a few more tears to convince your boss your "family emergency" is very real and absolutely demands you leave the office immediately), why not revisit the couple's Valentine's Day tributes to each other? Rodriguez dedicated his to "to the woman who makes me a better person, to my champion and superstar," while Lopez wrote, "Macho, you make all my biggest dreams come true!!!!" Farewell, this morning's coat of mascara. You tried your best.

