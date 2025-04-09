Fiery Red Nails Are Ashley Graham's Secret to a Glowing Tan
Proof that a strategic polish pick can seriously level-up your whole look.
Ashley Graham looks fresh off a plane from the Caribbean, and it’s making me want to book a vacation immediately. On April 9, the model was seen in New York City promoting her new role in the upcoming Broadway show Chicago. For the appearance, Graham looked ultra-tan and deliciously glowy, likely thanks to being the St. Tropez brand ambassador and some strategically placed highlighter. But the detail that took her glam to the next level? A bold, fiery red manicure.
Graham’s nails were first cut and filed into an oval shape, then painted a bright cherry red which popped beautifully against her tan skin. The star opted out of any additional nail art (though I do believe a crown design would add a little zhuzh to this manicure), allowing the stunning shade to stand on its own. Graham’s hair was bouncy and loosely curled, courtesy of what seemed to be a fresh blowout, and her outfit consisted of a monochromatic olive two-piece set and strappy black heels.
Red nails have long been a Hollywood favorite, but they became a bona fide trend in the fall and winter of 2024. From Michelle Obama to Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez—everyone was wearing them. While some people may assign meaning to a manicure color (yes, certain shades are believed to indicate your relationship status) if you're jumping on the red nail trend simply because it's a universally flattering hue and makes your salon decision easier, you're in good company—it's sure to look great on you, too.
This said, if you consider yourself to be an at-home nail tech like myself, or you just prefer to save a few bucks, you can easily recreate this look at home. All you need to do is stock up on a few polishes. Here, I curated some of my favorite reds on the market, so keep reading to channel Ashley Graham’s manicure for yourself.
If you're looking for a bright red, similar to Graham's, the aptly named Red Cherry LED gel polish from Manicurist Paris is the closest thing I can find to the real deal.
Chanel has some of my favorite nail formulas that are both long-lasting and easy to apply. They also come in a range of classic shades, and this red in Pirate is quite possibly the most perfect red I've seen to date.
An unexpected favorite in my collection, this Gucci polish is glossy and extremely pigmented—I'm talking one-swipe opacity. If you're looking for an opaque shade that gets the job done on the first try, pop this one in your cart.
A long-time beauty editor favorite, this warm red-orange shade is just pegging for a spring or summer outing.
Ariel Baker is the Beauty Writer at Marie Claire. Previously the associate beauty editor at PS and briefly freelance, she has bylines in InStyle, Forbes Vetted, Women's Health, and more.
Since she started out in the non-profit sector, Ariel enjoys looking at beauty from a sociocultural lens, looking to avenues like politics, music, and the arts, to inform her views on the space. That being said, as a true beauty-product obsessive, testing the latest items to hit the market, keeping up with trends, and meeting industry icons, will always be her favorite part of working in the beauty space.
When she's not working, Ariel can be found hanging out with her fiancé and loving on their two cat daughters: Cow and Chicken.
