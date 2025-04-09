Fiery Red Nails Are Ashley Graham's Secret to a Glowing Tan

Ashley Graham looks fresh off a plane from the Caribbean, and it’s making me want to book a vacation immediately. On April 9, the model was seen in New York City promoting her new role in the upcoming Broadway show Chicago. For the appearance, Graham looked ultra-tan and deliciously glowy, likely thanks to being the St. Tropez brand ambassador and some strategically placed highlighter. But the detail that took her glam to the next level? A bold, fiery red manicure.

Graham’s nails were first cut and filed into an oval shape, then painted a bright cherry red which popped beautifully against her tan skin. The star opted out of any additional nail art (though I do believe a crown design would add a little zhuzh to this manicure), allowing the stunning shade to stand on its own. Graham’s hair was bouncy and loosely curled, courtesy of what seemed to be a fresh blowout, and her outfit consisted of a monochromatic olive two-piece set and strappy black heels.

Ashley Graham on April 9 in New York City promoting her Broadway show, Chicago. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Red nails have long been a Hollywood favorite, but they became a bona fide trend in the fall and winter of 2024. From Michelle Obama to Jennifer Lopez and Selena Gomez—everyone was wearing them. While some people may assign meaning to a manicure color (yes, certain shades are believed to indicate your relationship status) if you're jumping on the red nail trend simply because it's a universally flattering hue and makes your salon decision easier, you're in good company—it's sure to look great on you, too.

This said, if you consider yourself to be an at-home nail tech like myself, or you just prefer to save a few bucks, you can easily recreate this look at home. All you need to do is stock up on a few polishes. Here, I curated some of my favorite reds on the market, so keep reading to channel Ashley Graham’s manicure for yourself.

Manucurist Green Flash Led Gel Polish $19 at Blue Mercury If you're looking for a bright red, similar to Graham's, the aptly named Red Cherry LED gel polish from Manicurist Paris is the closest thing I can find to the real deal.

Chanel Le Vernis $33 at Chanel Chanel has some of my favorite nail formulas that are both long-lasting and easy to apply. They also come in a range of classic shades, and this red in Pirate is quite possibly the most perfect red I've seen to date.

Gucci Glossy Nail Polish $35 at Sepphora An unexpected favorite in my collection, this Gucci polish is glossy and extremely pigmented—I'm talking one-swipe opacity. If you're looking for an opaque shade that gets the job done on the first try, pop this one in your cart.

essie Geranium $10 at Essie A long-time beauty editor favorite, this warm red-orange shade is just pegging for a spring or summer outing.