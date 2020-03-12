image
Chicago West Tried Out Mom Kim Kardashian's Heels in the Cutest Video

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - September 29, 2019
GothamGetty Images
  • Kim Kardashian shared a series of sweet videos on her Instagram story of daughter Chicago West trying out her heels.
  • Chicago also carried a mini pink Fendi bag, telling her mom, "This is my purse!"
  • Kardashian could not handle just how adorable her daughter is, telling her, "You look so cute!"

    If I was left unattended in Kim Kardashian's house, please understand that I would be in her closet, trying on every single pair of her shoes, within three minutes of crossing the threshold (next stop: her pantry, naturally). So it makes total sense that Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter, Chicago West, had an absolutely brilliant time tottering around in a pair of her mom's baby pink, patent peep toes Tuesday, as evidenced by Kardashian's Instagram story.

    Chicago, wearing a pink and purple tie dye ensemble, demonstrated her finely honed accessorizing skills: She completed the outfit with what looks like a pink Fendi bag. And she was deservedly proud of it, too, telling her mom, "This is my purse!" Understandably, Kardashian was positively overwhelmed by the adorableness on display, repeatedly telling her daughter, "You look so cute!"

    View this post on Instagram

    lil Kim 💓

    A post shared by Chicago West (@itsbabychi) on

    View this post on Instagram

    Chicago in her mommy’s closet 👠💓

    A post shared by Chicago West (@itsbabychi) on

    If you're wondering how Chicago keeps herself occupied when the shoe closet's off limits, please look to a recent video Kardashian shared of her children's playroom, which boasts dedicated sections for North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. Features of the playroom: A stage, with assorted instruments; a toy grocery store; an arts, crafts, and costumes closet; a homework section; a toy ice cream parlor; a projector for movie nights. Honestly, I'm now deeply torn: Would I make a beeline for the shoe closet, or the playroom?

