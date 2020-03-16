Ariana Grande posted a statement on social media urging people to take coronavirus seriously.

She condemned those who aren't taking proper precautions, writing, "it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take the situation that lightly."

"you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now," she wrote.

COVID-19 has now killed over 6,500 people worldwide, as CNN reports, while millions have been urged to take serious measures to protect themselves and others. Not everyone's following that advice, however, as Ariana Grande has discovered. In a blistering statement posted on social media, she condemned those who aren't taking the pandemic seriously, and begged her followers to "care more about others. like now."

"i keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like "this isn't a big deal" / "we'll be fine"... "we still have to go about our lives" and it's really blowing my mind," Grande wrote. "i understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

"it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the "we will be fine because we're young" mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or health in a lot of danger," she continued. "you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

In a subsequent tweet, Grande wrote, "like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise."

She went on to support those unable to take time off work, writing, "i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion."

Subsequently, she encouraged her followers to contact their senators and ask them to back bill H.R.6201, a legislative package that ensures two weeks of paid leave for sickened workers as well as free testing for coronavirus.

