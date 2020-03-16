image
Today's Top Stories
1
40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele
Street Style - Day 1 - New York Fashion Week February 2020
2
Your Nails Need These Springtime Polishes
image
3
The Enduring Legacy of Hillary Clinton's Style
image
4
The Podcasts You'll Actually Learn Something From
image
5
Sophie Turner's New Show, 'Survive,' Looks Intense

Ariana Grande Slammed the “Selfish, Stupid, Privileged” People Not Taking Coronavirus Seriously

image
By Emily Dixon
62nd Annual Grammy Awards - Arrivals
David CrottyGetty Images
  • Ariana Grande posted a statement on social media urging people to take coronavirus seriously.
  • She condemned those who aren't taking proper precautions, writing, "it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take the situation that lightly."
  • "you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now," she wrote.

    COVID-19 has now killed over 6,500 people worldwide, as CNN reports, while millions have been urged to take serious measures to protect themselves and others. Not everyone's following that advice, however, as Ariana Grande has discovered. In a blistering statement posted on social media, she condemned those who aren't taking the pandemic seriously, and begged her followers to "care more about others. like now."

    "i keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like "this isn't a big deal" / "we'll be fine"... "we still have to go about our lives" and it's really blowing my mind," Grande wrote. "i understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

    "it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly. the "we will be fine because we're young" mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or health in a lot of danger," she continued. "you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

    In a subsequent tweet, Grande wrote, "like your hip hop yoga class can fucking wait i promise."

    She went on to support those unable to take time off work, writing, "i do not mean to disrespect anyone who doesn’t have the privilege of cancelled work or being able to call out of their work. but, this is a national emergency and a pandemic of global proportion."

    Subsequently, she encouraged her followers to contact their senators and ask them to back bill H.R.6201, a legislative package that ensures two weeks of paid leave for sickened workers as well as free testing for coronavirus.

    For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

    subscribe here

    Related Stories
    image
    Ariana Grande Is a Disney Princess at the Grammys
    Ariana Grande "Sweetener World Tour" - London
    Ariana Grande Dropped a Live Tour Album
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    More From Celebrity
    2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals Chrissy Shared the Cutest Photo of Luna and Miles
    Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF The Sussexes Will Spend Summer With the Queen
    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
    Royals Attend A Reception For The Diplomatic Corps At Buckingham Palace Kate's Style Evolution as She Prepares to Rule
    Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Northern Ireland - Day Two Kate Middleton Just Did Her Grocery Shop
    Princess Charlotte's First Day Of School George and Charlotte Can't Have Best Friends
    image Simone Biles's Response to Birthday Wishes
    BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH Will Thinks Harry Has 'Disrespected the Monarchy'
    Celebrities At 2018 French Open : Day One Pippa Middleton Lied About Her Name to Taxi Driver
    Jenna Dewan Visits The IMDb Show Jenna Dewan Shared a Photo of Her Newborn Son
    image Why Meghan's Farewell Looks Recall Princess Diana