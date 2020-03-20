image
Ariana Grande Covered Whitney Houston's 'I Believe In You And Me' On Instagram

image
By Emily Dixon
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 3
NBCGetty Images
  • Ariana Grande shared a gorgeous cover of Whitney Houston's 'I Believe In You And Me' on Instagram.
  • She's currently in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic.
  • Earlier this week, she condemned the "selfish" people not taking recommended precautions to reduce the spread of the virus.

    Ariana Grande's been especially active on social media as she self-isolates during the coronavirus pandemic—and on Thursday, she gifted us all with an acapella cover of Whitney Houston's "I Believe In You and Me." It is, unsurprisingly, gorgeous, and I can't recommend enough preparing a large hot beverage, sticking in your headphones, and replaying it about six times if you're in need of a little soothing (and who among us isn't?)

    View this post on Instagram

    ‪u know i love u boy ‬

    A post shared by Ariana Grande (@arianagrande) on

    Earlier this week, Grande condemned those attempting to live their lives as normal amid the pandemic, and urged her fans to follow official advice and self-isolate. "i keep hearing from a surprising amount of people statements like "this isn't a big deal" / "we'll be fine"... "we still have to go about our lives" and it's really blowing my mind," she wrote in a statement on Twitter. "i understand if that is how u felt weeks ago. but please read about what's going on. please don't turn a blind eye."

    "it is incredibly dangerous and selfish to take this situation that lightly," Grande continued. "the "we will be fine because we're young" mindset is putting people who aren't young and / or health in a lot of danger. you sound stupid and privileged and you need to care more about others. like now."

