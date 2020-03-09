Prince William Was Trying to Hold In Anger on Commonwealth Day

On Monday, Prince William and Kate Middleton attended Commonwealth Day services alongside Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, marking the last time the Fab Four would be at an event together representing the royal family.

During the bittersweet event, held at London's Westminster Abbey, the couples were seated apart from each other (they didn't enter or walk together either), adding fuel to the fire of rumors that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's decision to leave royal life behind has only furthered the rift between Harry and William.

Following the event, Marie Claire chatted with Patti Wood, body language expert and author of Snap: Making the Most of First Impressions, Body Language, and Charisma, to get insight into how William and Kate were really feeling at their last outing with Harry and Meghan.

"He's doing a comfort palm, that palm down on his leg, which is comforting and suppressing his emotional state or he's trying to suppress how he's feeling," says Wood about William's posture during the ceremony. "The fist on top of that is an indication that he is suppressing slight amount of anger and if you go all the way up to the mouth, he's doing a lip compression, which also says, 'I'm suppressing my true emotional state.' The furrowed brow that would say, it's anger as well."

As for the Duchess of Cambridge, she felt different from her partner, according to Wood. "There's a slight pursing of the lips and slight sadness in the eye that we see. The pursing of the lips is more like, 'This doesn't taste good to me,' and then the sadness in the eye is "This is sad.'"

William's feelings definitely didn't waver after the ceremony.

"He's got a slight lip suppression, very slight, titled at one side, he has conflicted feelings on trying to hide how he's feeling, but the glare is an angry glare," Wood explains.

As for Harry, Wood couldn't help but noticing that the Duke looked very tired.

"It looks like he hasn't slept," she commented. "That's what it looks like when a man has come back to barracks or back from the line of battle and that they're just sort of in that dizzy place."

Perhaps it's all the recent "heart-to-hearts" with the Queen, or maybe it's all the transatlantic flights, but it seems likely that Harry and Meghan will look forward to their break.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



