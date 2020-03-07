image
Today's Top Stories
1
Meghan Had a Sweet Reaction to a Surprise Proposal
image
2
Time's Up CEO Reflects on the Weinstein Verdict
image
3
There's a Great Pair of Everlane Pants On Sale
image
4
Spring Skirts to Skip Into Warmer Weather With
image
5
Payal Kadakia Raised $1Billion—While Pregnant

Prince William Broke Royal Protocol to Take a Selfie With a Fan in Ireland

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day Two
Pool/Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • During his recent royal tour of Ireland, Prince William broke royal protocol by posing for a selfie with a fan in County Kildare.
    • The royal leaned in for a selfie with a young fan named Jennifer, whose mother, Donna Malone, shared her daughter's royal selfie and a picture of Jennifer snapping the photo on Twitter.
      • In her tweet, which contained a total of four photos of William, TK wrote that the royal was "a really nice guy."

        Prince William and Kate Middleton are breaking all the rules on their latest royal tour of Ireland. Okay, not all of the rules, but some of them at least.

        Case in point: Will's fan selfie, which very much went against royal protocol. So, who was the fan who inspired the 37-year-old, usually by-the-book royal to break this royal rule? Her name is Jennifer and she seems utterly delightful and one thousand percent worthy of the royal rule-breaking.

        Jennifer's mother, Donna Malone, shared the selfie, along with three other photos from her family's royal encounter, on Twitter. In the selfie, Will can be seen leaning down over Jennifer's shoulder and beaming from ear-to-ear.

        image
        Twitter

        "A really nice guy," Donna tweeted with the pics, which were taken in County Kildare.

        William was not the photographer for the rogue selfie, in case you were wondering. Donna also shared a picture of Jennifer snapping the picture, because the moment deserved full documentation, of course.

        image
        Twitter

        Check out the rest of Donna's royal photo shoot (and the super sweet comments they've garnered) below:

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        Prince Harry Opens Greenhouse Sports Centre
        Will & Harry Are 'Talking More' After Their Rift
        The Queen
        The Royals' Website Accidentally Linked to Porn
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        BRITAIN-ROYALS Meghan Stuns in a Red Cape Dress at Music Festival
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards Meghan Pulled Off a Super Secret Royal Engagement
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards Meghan Markle Gives an Update on Son Archie
        image Kate Middleton Returns to Her "Mum Fringe"Hair
        image Meghan Markle Wore Manolos for First Event Back
        image Meghan Markle Returns to London in Bold Blue
        image Prince William Joked About Spreading Coronavirus
        image
        32 Photos of Royals On Vacation Through the Years
        image Kate Middleton Recycled Her 26th Birthday Outfit
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Ireland - Day One Kate Middleton Wore Two Bold Green Looks In Dublin