Kate Middleton's Style Is Changing as She Prepares to Become Queen, Expert Says

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Royals Attend A Reception For The Diplomatic Corps At Buckingham Palace
WPA PoolGetty Images
  • In the years since she first entered the spotlight as Prince William's college girlfriend, Kate Middleton's style has undergone an evolution.
    • According to Anthony McGrath, a celebrity stylist and lecturer at the Fashion Retail Academy in London, this has probably been a very conscious choice.
      • McGrath explained how Kate's wardrobe has changed over the years and how she's expertly integrated her personal style with the fashion rules she's expected to follow as a member of the royal family.

        Kate Middleton is preparing for her future role as Queen and the proof is in her wardrobe.

        According to Anthony McGrath, a celebrity stylist and lecturer at the Fashion Retail Academy in London, Kate's evolving style over the years offers a clear picture of how she's preparing to rule beside her husband, Prince William, when he eventually takes the throne.

        Speaking to Express, McGrath broke down the way Kate's style over the years illustrates her journey toward the throne. Here are some highlights of what he had to say.

        On Kate's pre-royal style:

        "Since Kate has been in the limelight she has always been somewhat of a conservative dresser, whether that was because she wanted to prove herself to the Royal Family or was her own personal style, who knows, but she was rarely seen in anything too risqué. However, since marrying Prince William and officially becoming a member of the Royal Family, her outfits have certainly become more modest....She had to leave behind the flirty and floaty dress, thigh-skimming minis and low-cut evening gowns."

        Bluebird Celebrate Store Opening
        Dave M. BenettGetty Images

        On her signature royal look:

        "Instead, she introduced skirt suits and coat dresses, which have since become staple items in her wardrobe and are frequently her go-to looks for public engagements. She also introduced an array of A-lines dresses in various different colors, decorative hats for formal events and closed-toe shoes."
        Duchess Of Cambridge Attends ANZAC Day Service
        Samir HusseinGetty Images

        On staying true to herself:

        "We must give her credit for staying true to who she has and not moulding herself into something else entirely. Slowly, but surely, she has finessed her style over the years and her style is without a doubt, suitable for a future Queen."
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Angela Marmont Centre For UK Biodiversity
        WPA PoolGetty Images

