According to sources close to the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit will have a lasting impact on The Firm.

Speaking to People, one insider said that Harry's relationship with his brother, Prince William, is "forever changed" in light of the move.

The source says that the brothers will never "get back to the way they were."

Prince Harry and Prince William have officially entered a new phase of their relationship.

Rumors have been raging for months now that the brothers (and their wives, Meghan Markle and Kate Middelton) haven't been on the best of terms. Although the Palace has continually denied speculation of a rift between the Sussex and Cambridge households, there's no denying that, for better or worse, things between them will never be the same.

Speaking to People, a royal insider explained that the royal brothers' relationship is "forever changed" now that Harry and Meghan have stepped back from their duties as working senior members of the royal family.

"They won’t get back to the way they were," the source said. "Harry is looking straight ahead at his future with his family."

According to the insider, Harry and Meghan (and their 10-month-old son, Archie Harrison) plan to split most of their time between California and Canada now that they've completed their obligations as working royals.

"He’s not looking back," the royal source added of Harry's mindset post-exit.

Both couples attended the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey earlier this week, but weren't spotted interacting much during the engagement, which happened to be Harry and Meghan's last as full-time working royals. Harry and Will's behavior at the event led to further speculation about the state of their relationship.

"They are on different paths now," a source previously told People of the two couples. "It’s just the reality of the situation."

Harry confirmed that he and Will were on different paths during an explosive documentary interview last year during his and Meghan's royal tour of Africa.

Here's hoping that being true to those different paths ultimately strengthens the brothers' bond in the long run.

