image
Today's Top Stories
1
40,000 Reasons to Believe in Gisele
Street Style - Day 1 - New York Fashion Week February 2020
2
Your Nails Need These Springtime Polishes
image
3
The Enduring Legacy of Hillary Clinton's Style
image
4
The Podcasts You'll Actually Learn Something From
image
5
Sophie Turner's New Show, 'Survive,' Looks Intense

Prince William Reportedly Thinks Prince Harry Has "Disrespected the Monarchy" Amid Royal Exit

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
PHIL HARRISGetty Images
    • According to a report from the Daily Mail, Will thinks that Harry has "disrespected" the monarchy and the Queen personally in recent months.
      • Sources close to the royals say Harry is upset too and even feels as though his son, Archie Harrison, has been "abandoned" by the royal family.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit has done nothing to quell the ongoing rumors of a feud in the royal family.

        While speculation of a rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, has been mounting for months now, royal insiders reportedly hoped that Harry and Meghan's step back from royal duties would ease the tension between them. That is not the case, according to a new report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the brothers' relationship may actually be more strained than ever.

        Will apparently feels insulted by Harry and Meghan's recent comments about the whole situation and thinks that Harry, in particular, has "disrespected" both the monarchy and their grandmother, the Queen.

        Per the Daily Mail:

        "William is said to feel insulted by his brother's recent comments, including the stream of remarks on Harry and Meghan's Sussex Royal website, which many have taken as implied criticisms of the Royal Family. William feels his brother has 'disrespected' the institution of the monarchy and–most woundingly of all–their grandmother the Queen."

        Harry, on the other hand, is said to be pretty upset himself, mostly because of the way he feels the rest of the royals have treated his growing family.

        Again, per the Daily Mail:

        "Harry, too, is profoundly unhappy, believing he has been cut adrift by his own relatives, convinced that his wife was not made sufficiently welcome, and feeling that his own work has been seen as less important than that of his elder brother. Harry is even said to believe that his infant son Archie has been abandoned by The Firm."

        If this makes your heart hurt a little to read, you're definitely not alone.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duke Of Cambridge Attends The 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference
        Harry and Will's Relationship Is 'Forever Changed'
        image
        Why Meghan's Farewell Looks Recall Princess Diana
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Celebrities At 2018 French Open : Day One Pippa Middleton Lied About Her Name to Taxi Driver
        image Why Meghan's Farewell Looks Recall Princess Diana
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend The Endeavour Fund Awards Meghan Might Return to Acting This Fall
        The Duke Of Cambridge Attends The 2018 Illegal Wildlife Trade Conference Harry and Will's Relationship Is 'Forever Changed'
        Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Meghan Had an Emotional Final Royal Event
        image Meghan and Harry Hosted an Emotional Goodbye Lunch
        BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH William and Kate Were Upset on Commonwealth Day
        image Harry Feels Tense Around the Queen
        Commonwealth Day 2020 Kate Middleton Goes Bold Red for Commonwealth Day
        Commonwealth Day Service 2020 Meghan Markle Wore Green for Her Final Royal Event