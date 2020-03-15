In the wake of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit, Prince William is reportedly quite upset with his younger brother.

According to a report from the Daily Mail, Will thinks that Harry has "disrespected" the monarchy and the Queen personally in recent months.

Sources close to the royals say Harry is upset too and even feels as though his son, Archie Harrison, has been "abandoned" by the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal exit has done nothing to quell the ongoing rumors of a feud in the royal family.

While speculation of a rift between Harry and his brother, Prince William, has been mounting for months now, royal insiders reportedly hoped that Harry and Meghan's step back from royal duties would ease the tension between them. That is not the case, according to a new report from the Daily Mail, which suggests that the brothers' relationship may actually be more strained than ever.

Will apparently feels insulted by Harry and Meghan's recent comments about the whole situation and thinks that Harry, in particular, has "disrespected" both the monarchy and their grandmother, the Queen.

Per the Daily Mail:

"William is said to feel insulted by his brother's recent comments, including the stream of remarks on Harry and Meghan's Sussex Royal website, which many have taken as implied criticisms of the Royal Family. William feels his brother has 'disrespected' the institution of the monarchy and–most woundingly of all–their grandmother the Queen."

Harry, on the other hand, is said to be pretty upset himself, mostly because of the way he feels the rest of the royals have treated his growing family.

Again, per the Daily Mail:

"Harry, too, is profoundly unhappy, believing he has been cut adrift by his own relatives, convinced that his wife was not made sufficiently welcome, and feeling that his own work has been seen as less important than that of his elder brother. Harry is even said to believe that his infant son Archie has been abandoned by The Firm."

If this makes your heart hurt a little to read, you're definitely not alone.

