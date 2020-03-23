Donald Trump recently complained that being tested for coronavirus was uncomfortable, telling reporters, "[It's] not something I want to do every day, I can tell you that."

Chrissy Teigen was less than impressed by Trump's comments, comparing the swab test to her gruesome experience giving birth to daughter Luna.

"my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain," she wrote on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen and Donald Trump share a long and troubled history, as you'll no doubt be aware, and Trump's behavior during the coronavirus pandemic hasn't exactly endeared him to Teigen. In a recent press briefing, he said there was "nothing pleasant" about being swabbed to test for the virus, as People reports. "[It’s] not something I want to do every day, I can tell you that," he said.

Trump's complaints did not sit well with Teigen, who compared the test to her distressing experience of childbirth. "my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain," she tweeted.

Teigen shared more brutal details from the aftermath of childbirth, writing, "they had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stiching (sic) me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for 3 months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it’s super rough."

Finally, Teigen went on to share a blunt truth about a picture perfect moment. Retweeting a photo of herself, husband John Legend, and baby Luna on her chest, she added some visceral perspective: "yep I had one giant vagasshole here."

