Kim Kardashian Really Struggled to Get Into Her Latex Paris Fashion Week Outfit

image
By Emily Dixon
image
Pierre SuuGetty Images
  • In a new clip from the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian struggles to get into the Balmain latex look she wore during Paris Fashion Week.
  • Sister Kourtney, wearing a matching latex outfit, observes from the sidelines.
  • "I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder," Kim says in the funny clip.

    If, like me, your first question upon seeing Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's latex Balmain looks for Paris Fashion Week was, "How on earth does one put on head-to-toe latex?"—and your second question, directly afterwards, was, "How on earth did they pee?"—a new teaser clip from the impending season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians will answer your queries. The clip features Kim putting on her skintight ensemble with immense difficulty, even with the help of multiple assistants. "I literally feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder," she declares in the video, later saying, "This is fucking fashion week."

    After spending a small eternity battling with the latex, Kim concludes, "I'll never wear a condom!" And if you're still wondering about the pee issue, allow Kourtney to answer that for you: "I'm gonna hold it," she announces. Sweating in latex for a whole day with a dry mouth and a full bladder? Count me out, friends!

    The Kardashians, of course, are made of hardier stuff than me, with a penchant for deeply impractical, often painful looks. Consider Kim's Thierry Mugler dress for the 2019 Met Gala, which involved a super tight corset that inflicted actual physical agony. "I have never felt pain like that in my life," she told the Wall Street Journal afterwards. "I’ll have to show you pictures of the aftermath when I took it off—the indentations on my back and my stomach." Once again: Count me out!

