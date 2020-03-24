As the royal family separates for the sake of their own safety during the coronavirus pandemic, one insider told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are missed at this difficult and scary time. The couple is residing in Canada, where they've lived on and off since last October with their 10-month-old son Archie. Despite the distance, however, sources say that Harry is "concerned" about the risk of the Queen and his father catching the virus.

The Queen is reportedly planning to give a special address to the nation over the pandemic, which will mark just the fourth time she's given such an address to the public during her 68-year-old rule. According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the family shared: "It's a real shame that [Meghan and Harry] aren't here."

The ex-senior royals shared an Instagram post last week about the virus, writing: "All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

As for the other members of the royal family, they are all currently separated. The Queen and Prince Philip are staying at the Windsor estate where it's reported that no one, not even close family members (sorry George, Charlotte, Louis), can see the couple. The pair are being attended to by eight staff members at the estate, a far smaller number compared to the usual staff of 100.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are spending their days at Birkhall, his Highland estate. The couple is striving to have "minimal face-to-face contact" with their staff and police protection officers, according to the Daily Mail,

Meanwhile, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis hopefully are taking in all the sun they can get alongside their parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where the family has relocated. Perhaps that's where Prince George made that adorable Mother's Day card for Kate (see fourth slide) that I'm still obsessing over?

