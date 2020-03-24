image
Harry and Meghan Are "Very Missed" As the Royal Family Goes Into Coronavirus Lockdown

Harry is said to be "concerned" about the Queen and Prince Charles.

image
By Bianca Rodriguez
Prince Harry and actress Meghan Markle during an official photocall to announce their engagement
Steve BackGetty Images

As the royal family separates for the sake of their own safety during the coronavirus pandemic, one insider told the Daily Mail that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are missed at this difficult and scary time. The couple is residing in Canada, where they've lived on and off since last October with their 10-month-old son Archie. Despite the distance, however, sources say that Harry is "concerned" about the risk of the Queen and his father catching the virus.

The Queen is reportedly planning to give a special address to the nation over the pandemic, which will mark just the fourth time she's given such an address to the public during her 68-year-old rule. According to the Daily Mail, a source close to the family shared: "It's a real shame that [Meghan and Harry] aren't here."

The ex-senior royals shared an Instagram post last week about the virus, writing: "All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now."

View this post on Instagram

These are uncertain times. And now, more than ever, we need each other. We need each other for truth, for support, and to feel less alone during a time that can honestly feel quite scary. There are so many around the world who need support right now, who are working tirelessly to respond to this crisis behind the scenes, on the frontline, or at home. Our willingness, as a people, to step up in the face of what we are all experiencing with COVID-19 is awe-inspiring. This moment is as true a testament there is to the human spirit. We often speak of compassion. All of our lives are in some way affected by this, uniting each of us globally. How we approach each other and our communities with empathy and kindness is indisputably important right now. Over the coming weeks, this will be our guiding principle. We will be sharing information and resources to help all of us navigate the uncertainty: from posting accurate information and facts from trusted experts, to learning about measures we can take to keep ourselves and our families healthy, to working with organisations that can support our mental and emotional well-being. In addition, we will focus on the inspiring stories of how so many of you around the world are connecting in ways big and small to lift all of us up. We are all in this together, and as a global community we can support each other through this process – and build a digital neighbourhood that feels safe for every one of us. We look forward to sharing more over the days and weeks to come...

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

As for the other members of the royal family, they are all currently separated. The Queen and Prince Philip are staying at the Windsor estate where it's reported that no one, not even close family members (sorry George, Charlotte, Louis), can see the couple. The pair are being attended to by eight staff members at the estate, a far smaller number compared to the usual staff of 100.

On the other end of the spectrum, the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall are spending their days at Birkhall, his Highland estate. The couple is striving to have "minimal face-to-face contact" with their staff and police protection officers, according to the Daily Mail,

Meanwhile, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis hopefully are taking in all the sun they can get alongside their parents at Anmer Hall in Norfolk, where the family has relocated. Perhaps that's where Prince George made that adorable Mother's Day card for Kate (see fourth slide) that I'm still obsessing over?

