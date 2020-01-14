The Queen Visits Cambridge
Today's Top Stories
1
Read the Queen's Statement About Harry & Meghan
image
2
Pre-Order These Amazing Books Coming Out in 2020
image
3
Uber Eats﻿' Liz Meyerdirk on Her Power Uniform
Fashionable woman wearing jacket with sports clothing against clear sky
4
Matching Workout Sets to Keep You Motivated
image
5
The Hot New Podcasts to Add to Your Queue

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Meghan Markle Spotted for the First Time Since She Stepped Down as a Senior Royal

image
By Rachel Epstein
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House
Samir HusseinGetty Images

It's only been six days since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they planned to step down as senior members of the royal family. Today, we finally got a glimpse of Meg since the news broke.

This afternoon, The Daily Mail spotted the Duchess leaving the Vancouver Island home she and Harry have been spending the holidays at with their son Archie (you can see the pics here). Meghan has, of course, left the home before to fly to the U.K. with Prince Harry, but this is the first time she has been publicly spotted.

The Duchess is wearing knee-high brown boots, a Barbour parka, and a Cuyana bag. It's unclear where she's heading, but it is clear that the Queen supports her decision to live a financially independent lifestyle with Prince Harry. According to QE2's statement released yesterday, she "understands their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Meghan looks incredibly happy, and we should expect more information about the Sussex's future plans within the coming weeks.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

Related Stories
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
How Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Will Make Money
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit New Zealand - Day 3
Will Harry and Meghan Keep Their Titles?
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
The Queen Visits Cambridge Read the Queen's Statement About Harry & Meghan
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Kate Is "Incredibly Hurt" by Prince Harry
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph Service Harry and William Denied an "Offensive" Fake Story
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Visit Sussex Meghan & Harry Could Give Tell-All Interview
Prince Harry Visits Nottingham Harry Faked a Canadian Accent to Hide His Identity
image Royal Reporters React to Meghan and Harry’s News
Day Twelve: The Championships - Wimbledon 2018 Meghan Was "On the Brink" Before Her Royal Exit
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Millennials Support the Sussexes More Than Boomers
The Centenary Service To Commemorate The Battle Of Vimy Ridge Will Expresses Sadness About Harry's Royal Split
The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Canada House Prince Harry's Face-to-Face Summit with the Queen