It's only been six days since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced that they planned to step down as senior members of the royal family. Today, we finally got a glimpse of Meg since the news broke.

This afternoon, The Daily Mail spotted the Duchess leaving the Vancouver Island home she and Harry have been spending the holidays at with their son Archie (you can see the pics here). Meghan has, of course, left the home before to fly to the U.K. with Prince Harry, but this is the first time she has been publicly spotted.

The Duchess is wearing knee-high brown boots, a Barbour parka, and a Cuyana bag. It's unclear where she's heading, but it is clear that the Queen supports her decision to live a financially independent lifestyle with Prince Harry. According to QE2's statement released yesterday, she "understands their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family."

Meghan looks incredibly happy, and we should expect more information about the Sussex's future plans within the coming weeks.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here