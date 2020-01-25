image
Taylor Swift Explains Why She Fell in Love With Joe Alwyn

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 06, 2019
Jackson LeeGetty Images
  • In her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana, Taylor Swift opens up about her notoriously private relationship with Joe Alwyn.
    • Discussing what drew her to the actor, Taylor said it was his, "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life."
      • The couple have been dating since fall of 2016 and have made a point of closely guarding their privacy.

        Taylor Swift is truly baring all in her new Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. The singer is even pulling back the curtain on her notoriously private relationship with actor Joe Alwyn—at least a little bit.

        In a clip from the documentary, Taylor explains exactly why she fell for Joe in the first place, saying that his "wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life" first drew her to the actor. The documentary also features a few tender moments between Taylor and Joe, including one in which she runs into his arms before they walk together backstage after one of her concerts and another when she kisses his hand during a car ride.

        Taylor and Joe have been together for more than three years now, the Grammy winner confirmed in a diary entry from the deluxe edition her Lover album (she wrote that she and Joe started dating secretly in the fall of 2016).

        The brief explanation of the allure of Joe that Taylor offers in the documentary tracks with other tidbits that sources close to the couple have shared over the years. In August 2019, a source told People that Taylor and Joe's private approach to the relationship is what makes it work.

        "Joe loves acting but doesn’t want to be a celebrity," the source said. "They both agree that, for their relationship to keep working, they want to keep things quieter. She’s the happiest she’s ever been."

