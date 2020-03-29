On Friday, photos were released showing Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson back in the United States, driving in Los Angeles in their SUV, following their quarantine in Australia.

The couple were the first celebrities to disclose that they had tested positive for the virus, which they contracted while they were in Australia, where Hanks was filming a movie.

On Saturday, Hanks took to Twitter to share an update about his and Wilson's return home and their ongoing plans to shelter in place and practice social distancing as the coronavirus continues to spread across the U.S.

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are out of quarantine for the coronavirus—but that doesn't mean they're out of isolation.

The couple returned to the United States this week and were photographed in their SUV in Los Angeles on Friday.

On Saturday, Hanks shared an update about his and Wilson's return—and their ongoing coronavirus protocol—on Twitter.

"Hey, Folks...We're home now and, like the rest of America, we carry on with sheltering in place and social distancing," he wrote. "Many, many thanks to everyone in Australia who looked after us. Their care and guidance made possible our return to the USA. And many thanks to all of you who reached out with well wishes. Rita and I so appreciate it. Hanx."

Hanks and Wilson's message is an important one and a reminder that even people who may have had and recovered from the coronavirus still need to continue with social distancing and sheltering in place as we work to control the spread of the virus.

