Meghan Markle Hasn't Been Able to See Her Mom, Doria Ragland, Yet in LA Because of COVID-19

By Kayleigh Roberts
BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING
STEVE PARSONSGetty Images
  • Although they've reportedly been in California for more than a week now, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have not yet visited with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.
    • According to The Sun, Meghan has been advised not to have contact with her mom during the coronavirus pandemic.
      • Although Meghan is following social distancing recommendations, she's said to be "absolutely heartbroken" that she hasn't been able to see her mom since her return to the United States.

        When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle relocated to Los Angeles last month after their royal exit, it was no secret that part of the motivation for the move was Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

        Meghan and Harry have reportedly been in California for a little more than a week now, but they've been socially isolating—and taking it very seriously, apparently. According to a new report from The Sun, Meghan has been advised not to have contact with her 63-year-old mother during the current coronavirus pandemic.

        According to The Sun's report, Harry and Meghan are practicing social distancing in a "secluded mansion in a private gated community" and Meghan is hoping to "focus on her philanthropic causes" while she's unable to visit her mom.

        "Meghan is absolutely heartbroken," a source said of how Meghan is taking the delayed reunion. "After all, one of the main reasons she decided to live in LA was to be near her mum. Because of her age, Doria obviously has to be careful and Meghan and Harry are sticking rigidly to all formal guidelines when it comes to coronavirus."

        Like the rest of us, Meghan is taking advantage of technology to stay connected while social distancing.

        "They’ve been WhatsApping and FaceTiming almost daily but obviously it’s not the same," the source added. "Meghan has been using her time in isolation to plan her future and has been exploring various good causes she could align herself with."

        Meghan's plan for distracting herself sounds much more productive than my deep dive into the Netflix and Hulu vortex.

