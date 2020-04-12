Prince Harry Has Dropped His Royal Surname, According to New Documents for His Eco-Tourism Initiative

In documents filed for eco-tourism firm Travalyst, Prince Harry appears to have dropped his royal surname.

The royal is listed as "Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex" in the Travalyst documents, which don't feature his last name, Mountbatten-Windsor.

Some have been speculating that Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, may be considering adopting a new surname following their royal exit. As of now, at least, Mountbatten-Windsor is their son, Archie Harrison's, last name.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making a lot of changes as they embark on their post-royal exit lives. For Harry, one of those changes seems to be ditching his royal surname.

In documents filed to register his new eco-friendly tourism initiative, Travalyst, Harry seems to have done away with his famous last name, Mountbatten-Windsor. According to the Daily Mail, Harry is identified as "Prince Henry Charles Albert David, Duke of Sussex" in the documents.

This isn't definitive proof that the royal is parting ways with his family name, of course, but it comes amid speculation that Harry and Meghan may be considering alternative surnames following their royal exit. The couple did list Mountbatten-Windsor as their son, Archie Harrison's, surname on his birth certificate.

According to Travalyst's website, the global initiative is led by Harry and was jointly founded by Booking.com, Skyscanner, Trip.com, TripAdvisor and Visa. The group hopes to change the impact of travel and encourage eco-responsibility in tourism.

"We want to be the driving force that paves a new way to travel, helping everyone explore our world in a way that protects both people and places, and secures a positive future for destinations and local communities for generations to come," the Travalyst website explains.



So, you know, just more proof that Harry is going to keep working for the good of the planet—no matter what last name he uses.

