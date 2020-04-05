Birth certificates are a matter of public record, and that includes the birth certificate of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 11-month-old son, Archie Harrison.

Archie's birth certificate was recently made public and, with it, new details about his birth and the name and title Meghan chose to list on the document.

A copy of the birth certificate is available to view on The Mirror's website.

It should go without saying that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, is not like most 11-month-olds. Public records laws, it turns out, are the great equalizer though. All birth certificates are a matter of public record in the United Kingdom and that includes Archie's.

The young royal's birth certificate has officially gone public and it's a wealth of new tidbits for royal watchers. Archie's birth certificate contains details about when and where he was born—and about his famous parents.

According to a copy of the document shared by The Mirror, Archie was born at the very posh, private Portland Hospital in Westminster—where rooms go for about £20,000 (or about $25,000) per night.

In addition to new info about exactly where Archie entered the world, the birth certificate features details about his very famous mom. While royal fans know that Meghan's real first name is Rachel, they might be a little surprised by her full name, as listed on Archie's birth certificate: Rachel Meghan Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex.

The other potential surprise on the document? Meghan's job description: "Princess of the United Kingdom."

"While she was given the title the Duchess of Sussex by the Queen on her wedding day, she is also technically a princess, just not in her own name. She is Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales through her husband, Harry," the Mirror explains of the surprising job title.

The more you know.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here