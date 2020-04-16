Princess Beatrice was due to marry fiancé Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on May 29 this year, but the couple have postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beatrice and Mapelli Mozzi also rescheduled their engagement party back in December 2019, after the relationship between Beatrice's father, Prince Andrew, and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein triggered public outcry.

The Daily Express, a British newspaper, recently reported that the couple were planning a grander ceremony in 2021, hoping to "lift the nation's spirits."

That didn't go down well with the public, and Beatrice began trending on Twitter.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, it turns out the next royal wedding isn't high on the British public's list of priorities. That much became apparent when the Daily Express reported that Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were planning a grand ceremony in 2021 to "lift the nation's spirits"—and the nation quickly rejected the idea on Twitter. Beatrice began trending in the U.K., and while I'll steer clear of embedding the angriest tweets, allow me to summarize the sentiment: Many didn't feel that an elaborate, taxpayer-funded royal wedding would make them feel much better about the devastating social, economic, and personal impact of coronavirus.

In the name of journalistic integrity, here's something I should make clear. Neither the couple themselves, nor the unnamed source cited by the Express, made any mention of "lifting the nation's spirits" with the wedding; that seems to be editorializing on the part of the paper. Here's what the royal insider did say about the wedding:

As the granddaughter of the Queen, it seems unfair that Bea would have had to hide her nuptials from the public when her younger sister Eugenie did not have to.

Eugenie’s wedding was televised and watched by three million viewers in the UK alone.

Beatrice and Eugenie’s profiles and workload will increase after the departure of Harry and Meghan.

Beatrice wants to show the public that she will never shirk her civic duties.

She wants the public to see her as an individual, and not to be judged for the mistakes of her father.

