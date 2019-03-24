image
Everyone the Kardashian-Jenners Have Ever Dated in One Nifty Chart

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images
    • The web of connections between the Kardashian-Jenner sibling's partners, exes, and rumored flings and hookups is a complicated one, full of unexpected (and potentially awkward or even inappropriate) overlap.
      • Here, we chart the complex web of relationships and rumored hookups visually, because that's really the only way to understand the scope of the KarJenner's dating history web.

        The Kardashian-Jenner family is close. They're watch each other get naked spray tans (on TV, no less) close. They're call each other out publicly for major body shaming and just trust that things will turn out okay close. They're just close, okay?

        Yes, the KarJenner siblings share everything, including a complicated, overlapping web of interconnected partners, exes, and unconfirmed flings, and rumored hookups, full of head-spinning triangles and even quadrangles (like how Scott Disick's current flame, Sofia Richie, used to date Justin Bieber, who was widely rumored to have had a fling with Kourtney Kardashian, with whom Disick shares three children).

        Here, we offer a visual breakdown of the Kardashian-Jenner's complicated, overlapping shared dating history:

        image
        Morgan McMullen / Marie Claire

        And check out this gallery for a relationship-by-relationship (or, in some cases, rumored-hookup-by-rumored-hookup) breakdown of the family's tangled web of romantic connections:

