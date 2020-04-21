Kate Middleton sent a personal letter to Evelina London Children's Hospital, where staff are now caring for adult coronavirus patients as well as sick children and young people.

"Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you," the Duchess of Cambridge wrote.

Kate became a patron of Evelina London in December 2018.

A specialist children's hospital now treating adult coronavirus patients just received a royal letter of support—from Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. Evelina London Children's Hospital, of which Kate is a patron, shared the heartfelt letter on Twitter Monday.

"I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London Children's Hospital during this hugely difficult time," Kate wrote. "It is is heartening to know you are still very much open for business and continuing to provide expert care to sick children despite the challenging circumstances. You are all truly inspirational and I know how much you will be there for these families, as you always have been."

"You are now facing the additional pressure of caring for adult COVID-19 patients, but it is a testament of your support and commitment to your patients that you are all pulling together to ensure they will have the best possible care," she continued. "Whether working on the frontline, or behind the scenes, you will be having to juggle these pressures and manage both your professional and personal lives. Please look after yourselves and each other and know that the whole country is behind you."

It was wonderful to receive an uplifting message from our Patron HRH, The Duchess of Cambridge, for all our hardworking staff and volunteers:



“I am writing to let you know how much I am thinking of all the team at Evelina London during this hugely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/0bW128Juuq — Evelina London (@EvelinaLondon) April 20, 2020

Kate became a patron of Evelina London in December 2018. In a press release, Kensington Palace said, "Her Royal Highness’s new patronage of Evelina London provides an opportunity to champion the medical professionals working on the front-line in children’s healthcare, and shine a light on their work supporting children in their early years."

Marian Ridley, the hospital's director, said in a statement, "We are absolutely delighted and deeply honoured The Duchess of Cambridge has chosen to become our Patron. The Duchess shares our passion for giving children and young people the very best start in life and Her Royal Highness’ support will help champion the life-saving care our staff are providing to our patients."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here