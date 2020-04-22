As Prince Harry and his family settle into their new life in Los Angeles, the change of scenery seems like a fresh start for the ex-senior royal family members. Harry and Meghan are giving back to their community, looking into possibly buying a $15 million home in Malibu, and video calling the Queen on her 94th birthday with Archie.

But not everyone thinks that the family's change will have a positive lasting effect, though: Harry's biographer, Angela Levin, told Newsweek that she thinks his chances of being happy known as a celebrity in L.A. would be "very small."

"Harry, when I interviewed him, said one of the things he absolutely didn't want to do was be thought of as a celebrity. This was after he met Meghan, but before they married," said Levin. "He explained the difference: that celebrities can pick and choose when they want the press to be there, but if you're a royal, you're on duty 24/7."

The prediction comes after Harry and Meghan were photographed by paparazzi last week in L.A., where the restrictions on paparazzi are laxer than those in Malibu—perhaps one reason why the couple is looking to settle down there.

The family has been keeping to themselves since the move, according to People. Most of their days are spent together as a family doing things at their home. They haven't had any visitors.

"Harry's number one priority is to make Meghan happy, and he'll do everything he can because he feels guilty that he did not do enough to protect his mother," continued Levin. "It stayed with him, so he's determined to make Meghan happy. I think he adores Meghan. He thinks she's absolutely wonderful."

Regardless of what anyone says, Harry is in control of his happiness and knows what's best for him. So if that means living it out in sunny L.A., then so be it! I'll just be chilling until we can see more photos of the three of them as a family living it up together.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here