According to new reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have purchased a home in California.

The Sussexes are rumored to be the buyers of Mel Gibson's $15 million Malibu mansion.

The origins of the rumor appear to trace back to a now-deleted Instagram post from LA-based real estate agent Andrea Pilot.

According to the Daily Mail, Los Angeles-based real estate agent, Andrea Pilot, shared the news in a now-deleted Instagram post last week, writing, "Big news Prince Harry & Meghan buy Mel Gibson's house."

Speaking to The Sun for a piece published this weekend, Pilot clarified that her post wasn't intended as a confirmation. "It was just a post about Meghan and Harry," she said. "I’m not the person who sold the house. I don’t know who sold it."

The company listing the home declined to comment on the rumored sale, but when asked if Harry and Meghan were the buyers, an unnamed source told The Sun low-key confirmed that they. "Non-disclosure agreements have been signed. But you’re very warm," the source said, presumably with an exaggerated wink. "It is fabulously beautiful, so maybe they took one look in there and wanted to have it. It's very private. There's nothing on the market like it."

The five-bedroom home sits on five acres of land and has its own gym, two swimming pools, and comes with a beach club membership. In addition to Gibson, the mansion has also been home to X-Files star David Duchovny. The Daily Mail has several pictures, highlighting both the interior and exterior of the gorgeous mansion.

