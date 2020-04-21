Any grandmother, parent, or adult figure knows what I'm talking about: Nothing's better than a call from a loved one on your birthday (except for maybe, possibly, one of these gifts, but I digress). And when it's your grandchild, a video call is the cherry on top of your already-filled sundae.

So while I can't see her Royal Majesty's reaction, I know she has a massive smile on her face right now. Not only did Prince Harry and Meghan Markle call the Queen to wish her a happy 94th birthday, but so did Archie! The family has been living in Los Angeles since stepping down from all senior royal duties over a month ago. Royal correspondent Victoria Murphy shared the news about the digital birthday moment on Twitter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, along with Archie, have just held a video call with Her Majesty The Queen to wish her a happy birthday. — Victoria Murphy (@byQueenVic) April 21, 2020

Today, for the first time in Queen Elizabeth's 68-year reign, there will be no gun salutes fired. Government buildings will not be required to fly the Union Jack, and she'll be spending her special day privately at Windsor Castle. Maybe she'll be eating one of the cupcakes the Royal Pastry chefs just dropped the recipe for, or perhaps that's just something I'm doing to celebrate? (The sweet treats can be decorated with hats she would wear. Cute!)

While her festivities might be looking a little different than usual, we should note here that the Queen does celebrate her birthday two times a year. She has her real birthday and an official birthday. The Queen was born on April 21, 1926, but her official birthday is in June, recognized with a celebration known as the Trooping the Colour.

