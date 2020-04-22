Even in quarantine, celebrities have been spotted out and about to take walks with their beaus or pups, and paparazzis are ready with the surprise snaps. The latest actor to get caught on camera was Chris Pine, who stepped out in Los Angeles for a stroll with girlfriend Annabelle Wallis. The Star Trek actor covered up his face with a printed bandana, as per pandemic guidelines, and wore sunglasses to shield his face—making him totally unrecognizable.

As good as his inconspicuous disguise was, however, what really drew our eyes to the actor was his Ruth Bader Ginsburg tank top, which featured the Supreme Court justice's face with a crown on top of her head. Why is this look badass you might ask? Well, RBG is the only woman, and second female judge ever, in the Supreme Court. She has spent her whole career fighting for women's rights (she was director of the Women's Rights Project of the ACLU during the '70s) and battles against gender-based stereotyping. There is a popular movie about RBG's life called On the Basis of Sex starring Felicity Jones. And most impressive, RBG does 20 push-ups a day, which is...20 more than I can do.





BG028/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

Obviously, Pine is a fan of the Supreme Court justice (who can blame him) and wanted to rep her powerful energy via his athletic outfit. Now that we've gotten a proper look at this whole ensemble, we do notice Pine's other aesthetically pleasing attributes, namely his silvery white hairs and biceps.

BG028/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

There you have it: Pine + RGB tank top = heart eye emojis and exploding ovaries in women everywhere. And if you love his RBG tank, get a similar one for yourself, below:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

