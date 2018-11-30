Friday is portrait day at the Supreme Court of the United States, and you know what that means—a spot of shade-throwing by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or so it seems. The November 30 portrait is the first that includes now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced Anthony Kennedy after a bitter tug-of-war about whether the multiple sexual harassment claims against him (which Kavanaugh denies) should render him ineligible. (Meanwhile, Christine Blasey Ford has only recently been able to return home due to death threats, but I digress.)

In several of the portraits, as well as in a screenshot taken by C-SPAN and screenshotted by reporter Lauren Tara LaCapra on Twitter, RBG appears to shrink away from the newest justice, who beams from the top-right of the picture. Sure, we have no way of knowing how the feminist icon feels about an accused sexual harasser sitting on the highest court of the land, but RBG's feminist credentials might suggest that she's on the side of the women everywhere who opposed Kavanaugh's nomination. (Also, she didn't look too thrilled during Kavanaugh's confirmation, either.)

Here's the C-SPAN shot:

And here are the official SCOTUS portraits:

Here's a close-up:

Don't get me wrong—I could certainly be seeing what I want to see here, mostly because RBG is a bona fide women's rights icon. (Meanwhile, Kavanaugh behaved like a spoiled child when asked about assault allegations at his confirmation hearings and got a spot on the bench anyway.) Also, in fairness, RBG has adopted this facial expression in previous SCOTUS shots that did not include Kavanaugh, so there's that.

But many people on Twitter saw what I see, too.

RBG’s eyes are screaming for help https://t.co/tvt9ah6cdv — ho ho holivia 🌲 (@oliviarenee016) November 30, 2018

RBG’s face in her first pic w Kavanaugh is the biggest mood towards most men ever pic.twitter.com/87lbkZEFDx — The Fake Slim Shady (@badgalfifi__) November 30, 2018

RBG is such a mood pic.twitter.com/XUP1kU3wQa — Yule Cat (@notbrynna) November 30, 2018

You just keep fighting the good fight, RBG, newly healing broken ribs and all.

