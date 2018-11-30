image
This New SCOTUS Photo With Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Brett Kavanaugh Is Going Viral

image
By Jenny Hollander
image
Getty Images

Friday is portrait day at the Supreme Court of the United States, and you know what that means—a spot of shade-throwing by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, or so it seems. The November 30 portrait is the first that includes now-Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who replaced Anthony Kennedy after a bitter tug-of-war about whether the multiple sexual harassment claims against him (which Kavanaugh denies) should render him ineligible. (Meanwhile, Christine Blasey Ford has only recently been able to return home due to death threats, but I digress.)

In several of the portraits, as well as in a screenshot taken by C-SPAN and screenshotted by reporter Lauren Tara LaCapra on Twitter, RBG appears to shrink away from the newest justice, who beams from the top-right of the picture. Sure, we have no way of knowing how the feminist icon feels about an accused sexual harasser sitting on the highest court of the land, but RBG's feminist credentials might suggest that she's on the side of the women everywhere who opposed Kavanaugh's nomination. (Also, she didn't look too thrilled during Kavanaugh's confirmation, either.)

Here's the C-SPAN shot:

And here are the official SCOTUS portraits:

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Here's a close-up:

image
Getty Images

Don't get me wrong—I could certainly be seeing what I want to see here, mostly because RBG is a bona fide women's rights icon. (Meanwhile, Kavanaugh behaved like a spoiled child when asked about assault allegations at his confirmation hearings and got a spot on the bench anyway.) Also, in fairness, RBG has adopted this facial expression in previous SCOTUS shots that did not include Kavanaugh, so there's that.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

But many people on Twitter saw what I see, too.

You just keep fighting the good fight, RBG, newly healing broken ribs and all.

