Taylor Swift shared a gorgeous selfie from quarantine on Monday, captioning it, "Not a lot going on at the moment."

Keen fan quickly recognized the caption as a reference to her "22" music video.

The internet has since spotted other hints that Swift's about to drop something big.

Much like the mythological sphinx, Taylor Swift is prone to speaking—and posting on Instagram—in elaborate riddles, tantalizing her fans with esoteric clues about the new projects she's got in the works. And the internet is convinced that her latest Instagram post, a simple selfie, is actually full to bursting with said clues. Being a Swiftie, it appears, demands near forensic attention to detail.

The selfie in question: A very gorgeous photo of Swift with the caption, "Not a lot going on at the moment." A relatable reference to our collective boredom in quarantine, no? Nothing to see here, right?

Wrong, according to the internet! Firstly, the caption alone is a reference: to Taylor's "22" music video, in which she wears a T-shirt bearing those very words. Behold:

What's more, several fan accounts pointed out that Swift posted the selfie at 5:08 p.m. EST. 5 and 8 not only add up to Swift's lucky number, 13, but could also spell out a date: May 8. Hence, Swifties' conviction that something big is dropping a week on Friday.

🚨| Taylor’s recent IG/Twitter posts were published at 5:08pm EST, further fueling the rumors of a possible May 8th announcement/release. pic.twitter.com/ECWr9LvAse — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNewsLA) April 27, 2020

What could said drop be? A "Cruel Summer" music video, some fans have concluded, since the track is two minutes and 58 seconds long—that's another 5/8 reference, you'll note.

lol she posted this at 5:08AM

in the man music video “58 years later”

5+8 = 13

Cruel Summer is 2:58 long

if nothing happens on May 8 taylor alison swift you’re gonna catch some hands

🤡🤡🤡🤡 https://t.co/S98qokrGWa — aidANT (@boys_the_cram) April 28, 2020

Do these numbers add up to something, or is this all just a coincidence? Honestly, I don't know. I am very tired, and if I ever meet the sphinx she will definitely just eat me.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here