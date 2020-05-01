Gigi Hadid confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child, during a remote appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday.

She also shared her first pregnancy craving: everything bagels.

"I eat an everything bagel a day," she told Fallon.

Rejoice, Zigi fans, for a Zigi baby is officially on the way! Gigi Hadid confirmed the happy news Thursday, while appearing via video chat on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. And she also shared what she and baby Zigi are hungering for: everything bagels. Which is understandable, considering everything bagels are also something I am craving, and I am very much not, as far as I'm aware, expecting a child.

Hadid recounted her 25th birthday celebrations with her family, explaining why her birthday cake was quite so thrilling. "In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels—I eat an everything bagel a day," she said. "And so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel. But then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the Cake Boss, made my cake." Valastro made an edible masterpiece, Hadid said: "It was marble cake with chocolate chip buttercream inside."

Of her baby news, Hadid told Fallon, "Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support." She added, "Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to like, be home and together and like, really experience it day by day." Watch the full—very cute—interview below:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here