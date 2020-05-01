Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid Shared the First Pregnancy Cravings She's Experiencing

By Emily Dixon
Dominique CharriauGetty Images
  • Gigi Hadid confirmed that she and Zayn Malik are expecting their first child, during a remote appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Thursday.
  • She also shared her first pregnancy craving: everything bagels.
  • "I eat an everything bagel a day," she told Fallon.

    Rejoice, Zigi fans, for a Zigi baby is officially on the way! Gigi Hadid confirmed the happy news Thursday, while appearing via video chat on the Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. And she also shared what she and baby Zigi are hungering for: everything bagels. Which is understandable, considering everything bagels are also something I am craving, and I am very much not, as far as I'm aware, expecting a child.

    Hadid recounted her 25th birthday celebrations with her family, explaining why her birthday cake was quite so thrilling. "In the morning, my family brought out an everything bagel cake, which already blew my mind because my craving has been everything bagels—I eat an everything bagel a day," she said. "And so I was already like, so excited that my birthday cake was an everything bagel. But then I found out that Buddy [Valastro], the Cake Boss, made my cake." Valastro made an edible masterpiece, Hadid said: "It was marble cake with chocolate chip buttercream inside."

    View this post on Instagram

    Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    Of her baby news, Hadid told Fallon, "Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support." She added, "Especially during this time, it’s a nice silver lining to be able to like, be home and together and like, really experience it day by day." Watch the full—very cute—interview below:

