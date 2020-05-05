Tom Hardy plays infamous gangster Al Capone in the final years of his life in upcoming movie Capone.

Makeup artist Audrey Doyle entirely transformed Hardy for the role, giving him facial scars, a receded hairline, and bloodshot eyes.

An image of Hardy as Capone, taken by photographer Greg Williams, has captivated the internet.

Here is a startling image to jolt you awake of a Tuesday morning: A new photo has been released of Tom Hardy as an ailing Al Capone, ahead of the May 12 release of biopic Capone (a surprising title!) And he looks...unsettling! As captured by photographer Greg Williams, Hardy-as-Capone sports extensive facial scarring, dramatically bloodshot eyes, and a receded hairline—the work of makeup artist Audrey Doyle. Drink it in below:



Capone, directed by Josh Trank, will be available for at-home rental from May 12, Variety reports, after the coronavirus pandemic forced the closure of movie theaters (a theatrical release is still on the cards once theaters reopen). It's a fresh take on the mob boss: The movie will focus primarily on Capone's later years in his Palm Island, Florida mansion, as he suffered from dementia after his release from prison, rather than his time as head of the Chicago Mafia. Hardy says little in the trailer, and rarely appears without a very large cigar wedged between his lips.

The movie's official synopsis, according to Variety: "The 47-year old Al Capone, after 10 years in prison, starts suffering from dementia, and comes to be haunted by his violent past." Well, I'm looking forward to approximately two hours of respite from relentless, all-consuming boredom on May 12!

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here