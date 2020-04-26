Today's Top Stories
1
Taylor Accused Scooter Braun of “Shameless Greed"
2
Lily Aldridge Is Ready for Her Mogul Moment
3
Everything We're Buying From Sephora's Spring Sale
4
COVID-19 Highlights American's Gun Problem
5
Classic French Girl Clothes to Invest In

Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Release a New Picture of Archie for His First Birthday

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed the news.

By Kayleigh Roberts
    • A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to the Sunday Times that Harry and Meghan plan to share a new photo of Archie to mark the occasion.
      • Since Harry and Meghan have stopped using their Sussex Royal Instagram account following their royal exit, however, it's not clear where the photo will be shared.

        Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, is about to celebrate his first birthday and, in honor of the special occasion, the Sussexes are giving the rest of us a gift: A brand new, never-before-seen photo of the birthday boy.

        A spokesperson for the couple confirmed their plans to share a new pic of Archie for the big day, which is coming up on May 6, in a statement to the Sunday Times.

        "You can expect to see him," the spokesperson said, according to Hello magazine.

        Of course, since Harry and Meghan are no longer using their Sussex Royal Instagram account following their royal exit, it's not clear how the photo will be shared. One possibility is that they could share the pic in a post on their official website. Another, potentially less likely (but more exciting) option would be using the occasion and the new Archie pic to launch a new Instagram for their post-royal brand.

        Honestly, no matter where they post the picture, we can't wait to see it. Counting down.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Queen Sees Harry as a 'Prodigal Son'
        Harry & Meghan's Press Boycott Surprised the Queen
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        All the Gifts Given to the Royal Family in 2019
        Harry and Meghan Will Struggle with Privacy in LA
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        Meghan's Childhood Inspired Her Charity Work
        The Queen Sees Harry as a 'Prodigal Son'
        Meg's Friends Might Have to Testify in Her Lawsuit
        Harry & Meghan Haven't Had Any Visitors in LA
        Cambridges Clap for Carers in New Family Photo
        Harry & Meghan's Press Boycott Surprised the Queen
        Prince Louis Twins with Dad Prince William
        Prince Harry Sends a Heartfelt Email