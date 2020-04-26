Early next month, on May 6, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, will celebrate his first birthday.

A spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to the Sunday Times that Harry and Meghan plan to share a new photo of Archie to mark the occasion.

Since Harry and Meghan have stopped using their Sussex Royal Instagram account following their royal exit, however, it's not clear where the photo will be shared.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son, Archie Harrison, is about to celebrate his first birthday and, in honor of the special occasion, the Sussexes are giving the rest of us a gift: A brand new, never-before-seen photo of the birthday boy.

A spokesperson for the couple confirmed their plans to share a new pic of Archie for the big day, which is coming up on May 6, in a statement to the Sunday Times.

"You can expect to see him," the spokesperson said, according to Hello magazine.

Of course, since Harry and Meghan are no longer using their Sussex Royal Instagram account following their royal exit, it's not clear how the photo will be shared. One possibility is that they could share the pic in a post on their official website. Another, potentially less likely (but more exciting) option would be using the occasion and the new Archie pic to launch a new Instagram for their post-royal brand.

Honestly, no matter where they post the picture, we can't wait to see it. Counting down.

