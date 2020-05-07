Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby, the couple recently confirmed.

Fans spotted Zayn Malik had a new tattoo of an excerpt from Kahlil Gibran's poem, "On Marriage."

Is this a very strong hint that Hadid and Malik are engaged?

What a time it's been for Zigi stans! First, news broke that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were back together. Then, the lovely news that the pair were expecting their first child together. And now, the internet is very much convinced that the couple are engaged—based on an extremely sweet tattoo Malik just revealed.

As spotted by fan account @ZaynReport on Twitter, jeweler George Khalife shared a photo on his Instagram story of Malik wearing his designs, in which a new tattoo was visible. The design in question? An excerpt from the poem "On Marriage" by Kahlil Gibran.

While Malik might have the whole poem tattooed, only a section of his arm is visible in the photo. Here's the part of the poem Malik definitely got inked:

Sing and dance together and be joyous,

but let each one of you be alone,

Even as the strings of a lute are alone

though they quiver with the same music.



Give your hearts, but not into each

other’s keeping.

For only the hand of Life can contain

your hearts.

And stand together yet not too near

together:

For the pillars of the temple stand apart,

And the oak tree and the cypress grow

not in each other’s shadow.

Listen: Malik might very well just love the poem. Or he could have got the tattoo as an indication of his commitment to Hadid, without making any wedding plans. But if Malik and Hadid are engaged...this would be a pretty lovely way to commemorate it, no?

