Zayn Malik's New Tattoo Strongly Suggests He and Gigi Hadid Are Engaged

By Emily Dixon
london, england september 17 gigi hadid and zayn malik attend the versus versace show during london fashion week springsummer collections 20162017 on september 17, 2016 in london, united kingdom photo by darren gerrishwireimage
Darren GerrishGetty Images

    What a time it's been for Zigi stans! First, news broke that Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik were back together. Then, the lovely news that the pair were expecting their first child together. And now, the internet is very much convinced that the couple are engaged—based on an extremely sweet tattoo Malik just revealed.

    As spotted by fan account @ZaynReport on Twitter, jeweler George Khalife shared a photo on his Instagram story of Malik wearing his designs, in which a new tattoo was visible. The design in question? An excerpt from the poem "On Marriage" by Kahlil Gibran.

    While Malik might have the whole poem tattooed, only a section of his arm is visible in the photo. Here's the part of the poem Malik definitely got inked:

    Sing and dance together and be joyous,
    but let each one of you be alone,
    Even as the strings of a lute are alone
    though they quiver with the same music.

    Give your hearts, but not into each
    other’s keeping.
    For only the hand of Life can contain
    your hearts.
    And stand together yet not too near
    together:
    For the pillars of the temple stand apart,
    And the oak tree and the cypress grow
    not in each other’s shadow.

    Listen: Malik might very well just love the poem. Or he could have got the tattoo as an indication of his commitment to Hadid, without making any wedding plans. But if Malik and Hadid are engaged...this would be a pretty lovely way to commemorate it, no?

    Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
