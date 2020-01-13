BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTH
Looks Like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Are Back Together After They Were Photographed Together in NYC

Zigi reborn!

image
By Emily Dixon
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - January 11, 2020
GothamGetty Images

Better call in sick to work, Zigi fans, for the day you've spent at least an entire year praying for has finally arrived: It looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are officially back together. As People reports, the off-again, on-again couple were photographed in New York City Saturday evening, walking arm in arm, after celebrating Gigi and Bella's mom Yolanda Hadid's birthday at dinner. (Also apparently in attendance, according to Harper's Bazaar: Dua Lipa, who's dating Anwar Hadid.) It was a big birthday weekend for the Hadid-Malikson Sunday, Malik turned 27.

While both, as ever, were flawlessly outfitted, Gigi Hadid's pistachio suit demands particular attention. Who designed it, Gigi?! Can you tell them it's the suit of my dreams? Can you suggest that I deserve a 99.9% discount?

Hadid dropped a pretty major hint at the end of last year that she and Malik had reunited. On Instagram, she shared a photo of a dish she was cooking, adding the caption, "Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!! @mammamalik's Chicken Curry Pasta Salad." @mammamalik, as you should be aware by now, is the Instagram handle of Trisha Malik, Zayn's mom.

One photo alone might not have convinced you, but Trisha went on to post it on her story, before sharing a very revealing old video. In the Vogue clip, Hadid answers the question, "What's your favorite restaurant in the world?" with, "My boyfriend's mom's house." Sounds like Zigi 3.0 was born in December at the latest, don't you think?

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here

