Tyler Cameron Said His Ex Gigi Hadid Will Be An "Incredible Mother"

By Emily Dixon
Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images
  • Gigi Hadid confirmed she's expecting a baby with Zayn Malik during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week.
  • Her ex, Tyler Cameron, shared his feelings about the news on ESPN West Palm.
  • "I am excited for her, I am happy for her," Cameron said. "She is going to be an incredible mother."

    Gigi Hadid and Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron reportedly had a pretty amicable breakup after dating for a few months last year, so it's little surprise Cameron had only nice things to say about his ex's pregnancy news. Speaking on ESPN West Palm last week, as People reports, he said he was "excited" and "happy" for Hadid, adding that she'd be an "incredible mother." Cute!

    Firstly, Cameron disputed reports that he was devastated by the news, explaining, "Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother's graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, Us Weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrows away because of the news about Gigi Hadid."

    "If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her," he said. "She is going to be an incredible mother."

    View this post on Instagram

    Had the sweetest day celebrating my 25th birthday with my quarantine family, who made it so special for me, along with all the love I felt from all over the world! Thank you to everyone for the birthday messages, I carried you with me yesterday!! 💛🙏 I am grateful and lucky that my family and friends -near and far- are healthy and safe, and although I missed loved ones I wish I could have celebrated with, know that these times will make us even more grateful for togetherness to be had in the future ! I will never forget my 25th bday! +++The icing on the perfect quarantine bday was finding out my surprise everything-bagel-cake was made by the one and only Cake Boss @buddyvalastro who I have watched for over a decade. I CRIED REAL TEARS! BUDDY! This is a dream come true. I can’t believe you made this cake for me while the bakery is closed. It means more to me than you know, and when we hopefully meet some day you will truly know that there almost isn’t an episode I’ve missed. 10/10 would be a Carlo’s intern whenever needed. 😆 Grateful, honored, your biggest fan. 🥯🥯🥯🥯🍰

    A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid) on

    "She is going to be the most incredible mother," Cameron reiterated. "She's a caring, sweet person and she's going to be amazing." Which is as sweet as you'd expect, considering the pair separated on great terms—last year, he told People, "I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that."

    An insider close to Cameron said the same after the split. "Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend," they told Us Weekly. "They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over."

