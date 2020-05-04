Gigi Hadid confirmed she's expecting a baby with Zayn Malik during an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last week.

Her ex, Tyler Cameron, shared his feelings about the news on ESPN West Palm.

"I am excited for her, I am happy for her," Cameron said. "She is going to be an incredible mother."



Firstly, Cameron disputed reports that he was devastated by the news, explaining, "Two nights ago, we were celebrating my brother's graduation party. We were doing karaoke. Next thing you know, Us Weekly is writing about me drowning my sorrows away because of the news about Gigi Hadid."

"If anything, I am excited for her, I am happy for her," he said. "She is going to be an incredible mother."

"She is going to be the most incredible mother," Cameron reiterated. "She's a caring, sweet person and she's going to be amazing." Which is as sweet as you'd expect, considering the pair separated on great terms—last year, he told People, "I took it as I met a great person, a great friend. It wasn’t like a bad breakup or anything like that."

An insider close to Cameron said the same after the split. "Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend," they told Us Weekly. "They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over."

