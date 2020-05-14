Today's Top Stories
The Queen Is Going Horseback Riding Every Day in Quarantine

By Emily Dixon
windsor, united kingdom may 10 embargoed for publication in uk newspapers until 48 hours after create date and time queen elizabeth ii attends day 1 of the royal windsor horse show in home park on may 10, 2017 in windsor, england photo by max mumbyindigogetty images
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
  • Queen Elizabeth II is "riding daily" while in quarantine at Windsor Castle, Vanity Fair reports.
  • She's planning to resume her public duties "as soon as she possibly can," a palace aide told the magazine.
  • The Queen and Prince Philip are also spending a lot more time together, with a friend saying, "They have dinner together in the evenings and I imagine the Queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner."

    If I make it to my 90s—which I do not anticipate, because my anxiety levels can't be doing my heart any favors—I imagine I'll spend my days as sedentary as humanly possible, guilt-tripping all my unfortunate family members into delivering me pastries and iced coffees directly to my very large, very luxurious bed. Which is not at all how Queen Elizabeth II, at 94, is spending her time! According to Vanity Fair, she's occupying herself while in quarantine at Windsor Castle by going horseback riding literally every day, alongside dressing up for dinner with husband Prince Philip. Can't relate! And neither can future me!

    An inside source told Vanity Fair that the Queen is riding horses every day, and is in "excellent spirits," which I, an unreformed horse girl, would also be if I had direct access to horses right now.

    A palace aide also told the magazine that the Queen will resume her public duties as soon as she's able to, once the coronavirus pandemic subsides. "The idea that we won’t see the Queen in public again is certainly not the case," they said. "The Queen is planning to come back to work and when she does I think we’ll see her work harder than ever."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Here's another royal tidbit: The Queen and Prince Philip, who are isolating together at Windsor Castle, are reportedly enjoying their increased time together, after living separately for two years. "One of the nicest things for the Queen is that she is getting to spend more time with her husband than she usually would," an insider told Vanity Fair. "They have dinner together in the evenings and I imagine the Queen is of the generation where she dresses for dinner."

