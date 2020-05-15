Today's Top Stories
Yolanda Hadid Posted Photos of Pregnant Gigi Hadid Planting Lavender on Her Farm

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny september 10 yolanda hadid and gigi hadid attend the tommyxlewis launch party at public arts on september 10, 2018 in new york city photo by jamie mccarthygetty images for tommy hilfiger
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

    Let it be known that should a fetus ever take residence in my womb, I will be seizing the opportunity to sit down for nine entire months, standing up only to move from the couch to the kitchen to the bed. Gigi Hadid, who's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik is...not quite following the same philosophy, it would appear! Her mom, Yolanda Hadid, posted a series of photos of Gigi and sister Bella helping to plant lavender bushes on her Pennsylvania farm. And not just a handful of lavender bushes! 3,000 lavender bushes! What does one even do with all that lavender?!

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Yolanda posted a sweet birthday tribute to Gigi in April, right before news of her pregnancy broke. "Yesterday 25 years ago was the best day of my life, giving birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being such a extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman that you are."

    This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

    Yolanda also shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother in an interview with Dutch broadcaster RTL Boulevard last month—and revealed Gigi's due date, too. "Of course, we are so excited," she said. "I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently, but this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

