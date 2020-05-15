On the very, very, very slim chance that you somehow haven't heard the news: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are expecting a baby!

Yolanda Hadid told Dutch broadcaster RTL Boulevard last month that she "can't wait to become a grandmother."

Yolanda shared a series of photos on Instagram of Gigi, alongside sister Bella, planting lavender on the family's Pennsylvania farm.



Let it be known that should a fetus ever take residence in my womb, I will be seizing the opportunity to sit down for nine entire months, standing up only to move from the couch to the kitchen to the bed. Gigi Hadid, who's expecting her first child with Zayn Malik is...not quite following the same philosophy, it would appear! Her mom, Yolanda Hadid, posted a series of photos of Gigi and sister Bella helping to plant lavender bushes on her Pennsylvania farm. And not just a handful of lavender bushes! 3,000 lavender bushes! What does one even do with all that lavender?!

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yolanda posted a sweet birthday tribute to Gigi in April, right before news of her pregnancy broke. "Yesterday 25 years ago was the best day of my life, giving birth to you and raising you has taught me the true meaning of commitment and unconditional love," she wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for being such a extraordinary blessing in my life, I am so proud of the woman that you are."

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Yolanda also shared her excitement about becoming a grandmother in an interview with Dutch broadcaster RTL Boulevard last month—and revealed Gigi's due date, too. "Of course, we are so excited," she said. "I'm excited to become a grandmother in September especially after I lost my mom so recently, but this is the beauty of life, one soul leaves us and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed."

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.



subscribe here

Emily Dixon Emily Dixon is a British journalist who’s contributed to CNN, Teen Vogue, Time, Glamour, The Guardian, Wonderland, The Big Roundtable, Bust, and more, on everything from mental health to fashion to political activism to feminist zine collectives.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io