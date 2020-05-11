Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are having a baby, the former confirmed during an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month.

After confirming the news, Hadid stayed pretty quiet about her pregnancy—before her Mother's Day Instagram post for mom Yolanda Hadid on Sunday.

"Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate," she captioned a sweet childhood photo with her mom.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's happy pregnancy news leaked against their wishes, Hadid said when she appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month. ("Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support," she told Fallon.) So it comes as little surprise that the couple have kept extra quiet about the baby on the way; in fact, before Sunday, neither Hadid nor Malik's Instagram displayed any hint of Hadid's pregnancy.

Hadid referred to her pregnancy on Instagram for the first time Sunday, with a sweet Mother's Day post for mom Yolanda Hadid. Posting a childhood photo of herself with a pregnant Yolanda (Gigi looks about four in the snap, so it's likely Yolanda was pregnant with her youngest child, Anwar, at the time), Gigi said she hoped to parent her child just like her mom parented her.

"Best I could ever ask for," Gigi captioned the photo. "Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!" Cute!

