Gigi Hadid Discussed Her Pregnancy on Instagram for the First Time

By Emily Dixon
new york, ny may 02 zayn malik l and gigi hadid attend the manus x machina fashion in an age of technology costume institute gala at metropolitan museum of art on may 2, 2016 in new york city photo by john shearergetty images
John ShearerGetty Images

    Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik's happy pregnancy news leaked against their wishes, Hadid said when she appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last month. ("Obviously, you know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our own terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support," she told Fallon.) So it comes as little surprise that the couple have kept extra quiet about the baby on the way; in fact, before Sunday, neither Hadid nor Malik's Instagram displayed any hint of Hadid's pregnancy.

    Hadid referred to her pregnancy on Instagram for the first time Sunday, with a sweet Mother's Day post for mom Yolanda Hadid. Posting a childhood photo of herself with a pregnant Yolanda (Gigi looks about four in the snap, so it's likely Yolanda was pregnant with her youngest child, Anwar, at the time), Gigi said she hoped to parent her child just like her mom parented her.

    "Best I could ever ask for," Gigi captioned the photo. "Happy Mother’s Day to the one I’ll do my best to emulate. I love you beyond words @yolanda.hadid you are a superhero!!!!!" Cute!

