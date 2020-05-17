Today in royals doing good, Prince William penned a letter on behalf of himself and his brother, Prince Harry, thanking their late mother's charity.

Most recently, William penned a touching thank you letter on behalf of himself and his brother to the Diana Award, a charity supporting young people that was established in memory of their mother, Princess Diana, following her death in 1997.

In his letter, which the Diana Award shared on its Instagram, Will wrote:

"I wanted to write to send my support and thanks to all the staff, volunteers and supporters of The Diana Award. My brother and I remain ever appreciative of the work you do to foster, develop and support young people, particularly at this time of uncertainty. Whilst you are finding yourselves adapting to new ways of working there is no doubt that your support for young people, through what will be anxious and unsettling times for many, is as important as ever. This comes with my very best wishes for good health to you and your families over the coming weeks.



